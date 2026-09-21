Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson-Starrer Releases S03 Production Teaser

With the Kaitlin Olson-starring series set to return in 2027, ABC released a new in-production teaser for High Potential Season 3.

Article Summary ABC dropped a new High Potential Season 3 production teaser, making the Kaitlin Olson-led return officially official.

High Potential stars Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, and the cast have been sharing set updates as Season 3 filming rolls on.

Olson also teased Morgan and Karadec content from set, giving High Potential fans and shippers an early Season 3 boost.

High Potential joins Will Trent and The Rookie in ABC’s 2027 midseason plan to cut breaks and build major-event momentum.

Good news is good news, even if it's not the most timely… right? Over the past month or so, Kaitlin Olson, Matthew Lamb, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, and others have been sharing updates on social media to let fans know that production on the third season of showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman's (Peacock's Poker Face, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot) High Potential was underway (as you'll see in a minute). But ABC wanted to make sure everything was officially official, so it released a fun teaser announcing that Season production was underway.

Here's a look at the teaser that dropped on Monday, followed by some previous looks at the early start of production from Olson, and why High Potential returning in 2027 helps Disney's overall big-picture plans for Super Bowl LXI:

Last week, Olson had a little something for all of the Mogan (Olson) and Karadec (Sunjata) shippers out there: a look at the two of them from the set – with the caption, "🧠🕵🏽‍♂️." Earlier in the month, Olson posted that work was underway with a caption that simply read, "Day 1, Season 3 💅," along with a look at Olson back in Morgan mode:

If you're a fan of High Potential, Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, and Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, you all have something very important in common. No, we're not talking about all of you being fans of really popular ABC shows. It's that all of you are fans of really popular ABC shows that won't be returning until 2027. While Scrubs, RJ Decker, Abbott Elementary, and a number of others will return in a few months, that's not the case with that trio of procedurals. So, what's the deal? According to the network, kicking off new seasons of hit shows midseason dramatically reduces the number of breaks during the show's run. When shows get underway in the fall, the schedules get very off-and-on heading into the middle of November.

"What we've seen the last several years, and we've really proven this out with 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' back in midseason of 24 and 25, is we want to give viewers a chance to watch these shows with as little interruption as possible across the season," Ari Goldman, SVP, Content Strategy and Scheduling, shared about the move"So I think when we get to the midseason plans, and you think about the opportunities that we have on the ABC schedule, going from 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' to the College Football Playoff, the Grammys, the Oscars, and obviously the Super Bowl. I think we have such amazing momentum at the start of 27 to bring the show back in a big way." To make his case, Goldman pointed to how well The Rookie and Will Trent have performed since being moved to midseason, especially with younger viewers. Though the Fall 2026 schedule was released, no details were released regarding how the midseason schedule will look and any potential changes.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Season 3 will be executive produced by Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and Olson. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles will serve as a co-executive producer.

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