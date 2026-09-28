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High Potential, Lanterns, MTV VMAs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: MTV VMAs, Lanterns, SNL, Daredevil: Born Again, High Potential, Scrubs, William Shatner/Star Trek, and more!
Article Summary
- High Potential leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a new Season 3 look and confirmation a director is returning.
- Lanterns headlines DCU coverage with fresh Hal Jordan debate, an updated S01E07 preview, and new clue-filled images.
- MTV VMAs dominates the music-TV crossover with Taylor Swift honors, Nirvana tributes, arrivals, and a full viewing guide.
- Also on deck: Daredevil: Born Again, Scrubs, SNL, Sesame Street, Star Trek, Animal Control, and AEW/WWE buzz.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: MTV VMAs: Nirvana & Taylor Swift, Lanterns, AEW/WWE, President Curtis, SNL, Daredevil: Born Again, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Animal Control, Sesame Street, High Potential, Scrubs, William Shatner & Star Trek, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 28th, 2026:
MTV VMAs: Nirvana's Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic Remember Kurt Cobain
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Accepts Artist Director Honor (IMAGES, VIDEO)
Can We Stop Saying Lanterns Hates Hal Jordan Now? New DCU Notes
Will Ospreay and Tony Khan Launch Bitter, Unprovoked Attacks at WWE
President Curtis Season 1 Finale: "Timber" Preview: Guess Who's Back?
SNL 52 Cut For Time Sketch: Jalen Brunson's Young Rell Needs His Crew
Daredevil: Born Again Star Deborah Ann Woll Reacts to Cancellation
2026 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Arrives for Artist Director Honor (VIDEO)
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Beaming Down to Blu-Ray/DVD in December
2026 MTV VMAs: Nirvana's Grohl, Novoselic & Smear Arrive for Big Night
Lanterns: Your S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" Updated Preview
Animal Control Returns Tonight! S05E01: "Seahawks and Piglets" Preview
Netflix Sticking Around Sesame Street, Announces More Seasons, Movie
2026 MTV VMAs Viewing Guide: Madonna, Taylor Swift, Nirvana & More!
Netflix Announces KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience
High Potential: Olson Posts New S03 Look, Confirms Director Returning
Lanterns S01E07: New "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" Image Clues Released
SNL 52 Review: Brunson, New Faces Score During Fun, Uneven Opener
Scrubs: Braff, Chalke & Faison on Season 2 Departures, Interns & More
William Shatner on His Star Trek Future: Wants "Idea Worthy of Kirk"
Scrubs, Lanterns, Daredevil: Born Again & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
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