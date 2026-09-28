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High Potential, Lanterns, MTV VMAs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: MTV VMAs, Lanterns, SNL, Daredevil: Born Again, High Potential, Scrubs, William Shatner/Star Trek, and more!

Article Summary High Potential leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a new Season 3 look and confirmation a director is returning.

Lanterns headlines DCU coverage with fresh Hal Jordan debate, an updated S01E07 preview, and new clue-filled images.

MTV VMAs dominates the music-TV crossover with Taylor Swift honors, Nirvana tributes, arrivals, and a full viewing guide.

Also on deck: Daredevil: Born Again, Scrubs, SNL, Sesame Street, Star Trek, Animal Control, and AEW/WWE buzz.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: MTV VMAs: Nirvana & Taylor Swift, Lanterns, AEW/WWE, President Curtis, SNL, Daredevil: Born Again, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Animal Control, Sesame Street, High Potential, Scrubs, William Shatner & Star Trek, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 28th, 2026:

MTV VMAs: Nirvana's Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic Remember Kurt Cobain

MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Accepts Artist Director Honor (IMAGES, VIDEO)

Can We Stop Saying Lanterns Hates Hal Jordan Now? New DCU Notes

Will Ospreay and Tony Khan Launch Bitter, Unprovoked Attacks at WWE

President Curtis Season 1 Finale: "Timber" Preview: Guess Who's Back?

SNL 52 Cut For Time Sketch: Jalen Brunson's Young Rell Needs His Crew

Daredevil: Born Again Star Deborah Ann Woll Reacts to Cancellation

2026 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Arrives for Artist Director Honor (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Beaming Down to Blu-Ray/DVD in December

2026 MTV VMAs: Nirvana's Grohl, Novoselic & Smear Arrive for Big Night

Lanterns: Your S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" Updated Preview

Animal Control Returns Tonight! S05E01: "Seahawks and Piglets" Preview

Netflix Sticking Around Sesame Street, Announces More Seasons, Movie

2026 MTV VMAs Viewing Guide: Madonna, Taylor Swift, Nirvana & More!

Netflix Announces KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience

High Potential: Olson Posts New S03 Look, Confirms Director Returning

Lanterns S01E07: New "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" Image Clues Released

SNL 52 Review: Brunson, New Faces Score During Fun, Uneven Opener

Scrubs: Braff, Chalke & Faison on Season 2 Departures, Interns & More

William Shatner on His Star Trek Future: Wants "Idea Worthy of Kirk"

Scrubs, Lanterns, Daredevil: Born Again & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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