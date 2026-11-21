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High Potential, Mister Miracle, Bea Arthur & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, DC Studios/James Gunn, High Potential, Mister Miracle, William Shatner/Bea Arthur, and more!

Article Summary High Potential Season 3 gets a new trailer, with Morgan back doing what she does best in ABC's hit crime drama.

Mister Miracle animated series gets a strong tease, with Josh Hutcherson calling the DC project "awesome."

Doctor Who faces fresh BBC scrutiny, while James Gunn addresses his DC Studios role as strictly writer-director.

William Shatner weighs in on Star Wars and Bea Arthur, as Lanterns, Blade Runner 2099, and more round out the mix.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marshals, Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Lanterns, WWEAEW, Blade Runner 2099, Doctor Who/BBC, DC Studios/James Gunn, High Potential, Mister Miracle, Afterlife with Archie, William Shatner/Bea Arthur, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 21st, 2026:

Marshals: Here's an Early Look at Dec. 6th's S02E09: "Off the Rails"

No Boston Blue Tonight? Get Ready for "Crisis" & "Chaos" in December

No Fire Country Tonight? Check Out These S05E07 & S05E08 Previews

No Sheriff Country Tonight? Check Out These S02E07 & S02E08 Previews

Lanterns: Aaron Pierre Had "Beautiful Relationship" with Gunn & Safran

WWE SmackDown Preview: WarGames Advantage and Retribution

The Toni Storm Tapes Trailer Teases Dangerous New AEW YouTube Series

Blade Runner 2099 Showrunner & Schafer on TV Decision, Torch Bearing

Doctor Who Tender: BBC Savings Plan Red-Flagged in New NAO Report

DC Studios Fallout: James Gunn "Strictly Writer/Director" Now

VisionQuest Showrunner Matalas on Opening Door to Ultron's Future

High Potential Season 3 Trailer: Morgan's Back to Do Her Thing

Mister Miracle Is "Awesome": Josh Hutcherson Discusses Animated Series

Afterlife with Archie Showrunner: "The End of the World Is Happening"

Presumed Innocent Season 2: Brosnahan & Rhys Face Off This February

Star Wars: William Shatner All In on Bea Arthur for Disney Princess

Afterlife with Archie, Invincible & Yellowjackets: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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