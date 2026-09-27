Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: Olson Posts New S03 Look, Confirms Director Returning

Kaitlin Olson shared a new look from production on ABC's High Potential Season 3, and confirmed the return of a Season 2 director.

Article Summary High Potential Season 3 is officially in production, with Kaitlin Olson sharing a fresh on-set update from ABC’s hit series.

Olson’s latest post also confirms director Nancy Hower is back for Season 3 after helming four key High Potential Season 2 episodes.

ABC also dropped a new High Potential teaser as Olson continues offering early behind-the-scenes looks from Season 3 filming.

High Potential’s 2027 return fits ABC’s midseason strategy, aimed at fewer breaks and stronger momentum into Super Bowl LXI.

After getting a series of updates over the past month or so from Kaitlin Olson, Matthew Lamb, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, and others that the gears were grinding again, ABC made it official last week. That's right, production on the third season of showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman's (Peacock's Poker Face, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot) High Potential was officially underway, with an announcement teaser making it officially official. "No filter! (Just 90 minutes of hair and makeup, perfect lighting and [Nancy Hower] behind the camera)," Olson wrote in the caption to her latest Instagram post, which included another look at Olson in Morgan mode. "Effortlessssssssss….." It's also nice to know that director Nancy Hower will be back, after directing four episodes during the second season (including the two-part, "The One That Got Away."

Here's a look at the teaser that dropped on Monday, followed by some previous looks at the early start of production from Olson, and why High Potential returning in 2027 helps Disney's overall big-picture plans for Super Bowl LXI:

Last week, Olson had a little something for all of the Mogan (Olson) and Karadec (Sunjata) shippers out there: a look at the two of them from the set – with the caption, "🧠🕵🏽‍♂️." Earlier in the month, Olson posted that work was underway with a caption that simply read, "Day 1, Season 3 💅," along with a look at Olson back in Morgan mode:

If you're a fan of High Potential, Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, and Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, you all have something very important in common. No, we're not talking about all of you being fans of really popular ABC shows. It's that all of you are fans of really popular ABC shows that won't be returning until 2027. While Scrubs, RJ Decker, Abbott Elementary, and a number of others will return in a few months, that's not the case with that trio of procedurals. So, what's the deal? According to the network, kicking off new seasons of hit shows midseason dramatically reduces the number of breaks during the show's run. When shows get underway in the fall, the schedules get very off-and-on heading into the middle of November.

"What we've seen the last several years, and we've really proven this out with 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' back in midseason of 24 and 25, is we want to give viewers a chance to watch these shows with as little interruption as possible across the season," Ari Goldman, SVP, Content Strategy and Scheduling, shared about the move"So I think when we get to the midseason plans, and you think about the opportunities that we have on the ABC schedule, going from 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' to the College Football Playoff, the Grammys, the Oscars, and obviously the Super Bowl. I think we have such amazing momentum at the start of 27 to bring the show back in a big way." To make his case, Goldman pointed to how well The Rookie and Will Trent have performed since being moved to midseason, especially with younger viewers. Though the Fall 2026 schedule was released, no details were released regarding how the midseason schedule will look and any potential changes.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Season 3 will be executive produced by Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and Olson. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles will serve as a co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!