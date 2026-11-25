Posted in: ABC, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, high potential, Shifting Gears

High Potential S03: Morgan & Karadec Compare Super Bowl LXI Food Notes

High Potential's Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) compare party food notes in ABC's latest Super Bowl LXI commercial.

By now, it's pretty clear that showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman's (Peacock's Poker Face, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot) Kaitlin Olson-starring and executive-producing High Potential is playing a major role in Disney's overall synergy plans ahead of February 14th's Super Bowl LXI. With the series set to return on Tuesday, January 5th, High Potential will be getting the prime timeslot after the big game. With that in mind, Morgan (Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) were spotlighted in the latest ABC ad for Super Bowl LXI, as the two compare what they're bringing to the party. In addition, Abbott Elementary and Shifting Gears get in on the big game action.

Here's a look at the Super Bowl LXI ad released on Tuesday night, followed by the latest look at the third season and more:

Here's a look back at the trailer that was released earlier this month for ABC's High Potential Season 3, with the hit series set to make its return on Tuesday, January 5th:

Previously, Olson had a little something for all of the Mogan (Olson) and Karadec (Sunjata) shippers out there: a look at the two of them from the set – with the caption, "🧠🕵🏽‍♂️." Earlier in the month, Olson posted that work was underway with a caption that simply read, "Day 1, Season 3 💅," along with a look at Olson back in Morgan mode:

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Season 3 will be executive produced by Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and Olson. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles will serve as a co-executive producer.

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