Posted in: TV | Tagged: high potential, newlitg
High Potential Season 3, Again, In The Daily LITG, 29th September 2026
High Potential Season 3 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- High Potential Season 3 tops Bleeding Cool again, leading yesterday’s most-read stories in the latest Daily LITG roundup.
- See what joined High Potential Season 3 in the top ten, from Daredevil: Born Again and Lanterns to Batman and Marvel.
- Catch more recent Bleeding Cool highlights, including comic solicitations and another High Potential Season 3 Daily LITG entry.
- Look back through seven years of LITG trends, from The Minotaur and Super Hero trademark news to Disney Lorcana buzz.
High Potential Season 3 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
High Potential Season 3 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- High Potential: Olson Posts New S03 Look, Confirms Director Returning
- Daredevil: Born Again Star Deborah Ann Woll Reacts to Cancellation
- Lanterns EP James Gunn's Finale Response Fuels Season 2 Hopes
- Separated At Birth: Tristan Jones and Greg Land on Alien
- Scrubs: Braff, Chalke & Faison on Season 2 Departures, Interns & More
- What Comes After Absolute Batman #25… And Why The Wait Until 2027?
- Marvel Totally Killed Off Bucky Again And No One Noticed… (Spoilers)
- Gambit is Unleashed with New X-Men 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios
- PrintWatch: Transformers, Ordained, DC Next Level & Miracleman
- Scott Snyder On An Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special Huge Reveal
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Mayday Parade Gets A Graphic Novel In Sumerian December 2026 Solicits
- The Covers That Led Them There in Heavy Metal's December 2026 Solicits
- Devil's Due December 2026 Solicits A Hack Slash/Mercy Sparks Crossover
- Nosferatu & Naughty List in Invader Comics December 2026 Full Solicits
- High Potential Season 3 in The Daily LITG, 28th September 2026
LITG one year ago, The Minotaur
- New Batman Villain, The Minotaur, From Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez
- GOSSIP: Superman/Spider-Man Crossover For 2026 With Pepe Larraz?
- A Marvel Rivals Character Comes To Venom #250 This Week (Spoilers)
- Optimus He-Man Arrives with New Masters of the Universe Collab
- Mattel Reveals New She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind 2-Pack
- Star Trek: Ernie Hudson Reflects on "Deep Space Nine" Audition & More
- Cobra Rises with Iron Studios New G.I. Joe Baroness 1/10 Statue
- Justice League: The Omega Act Special #1 Preview: Time Heist
- Invincible VS Energon Universe With Skybound At New York Comic Con
- Black Mask Becomes Batman with McFarlane Toys Latest Creation
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- The Stan Lee A.I. Hologram At LA Comic Con – Is It Right Or Wrong?
- Valiant Brings Gold Foil X-O Manowar To New York Comic Con
- Zehra Ömeroğlu Finally Gets Robert Russell Courage In Cartooning Award
- Batman Villain, The Minotaur, In The Daily LITG, 28th September, 2025
LITG two years ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark
- US Court States Marvel And DC Have Lost Their Super Hero Trademark
- Hasbro Unleashed Venompool with New Target Exclusive Marvel Legends
- Absolute Batman #1 Sells 250,000, Here's The Second Printing Cover
- Jonathan Hickman Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List With Two
- Always Sunny S17 Finale Info Revealed (If You Can Read "Charlie Day")
- DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis #1 Preview: The Return of Didio
- Another Look Inside Absolute Wonder Woman #1 (Spoilers)
- Absolute Power #4 Preview: Batman vs. Superman Again
- Build the Red Rocket Diner from Fallout with Mattel's New MEGA Set
- Hasbro Reveals Three Special Edition Board Games For 2024 Holidays
- Batman Honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame & Guinness World Records
- Bad Idea Give Planet Death SDCC Exclusive Away To Everyo
- Luka Kobachi's Rainbows After Storms in Viz December 2024 Solicits
- Arousing Priestess in TokyoPop December 2024 Solicits
- Alien Armageddon 1944 #1 in Dren Productions December 2024 Solicits
- Marvel & DC Lose Super Hero Trademark- Daily LITG, 28th September 2024
LITG three years ago: The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two
- Local Card Shops Are Already Ruining Disney Lorcana Chapter Two
- When Frank Miller & Klaus Janson Put Daredevil in Dark Knight Returns
- Giant-Size Spider-Man & Fantastic Four for January 2024
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Addresses Justin Roiland Allegations & More
- Superman's Monster Of a Decision in Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong
- Jonathan Hickman Writes A New Ultimate Origin For Kang (Spoilers)
- Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
- The Scalping of Disney Lorcana in the Daily LITG, 28th September 2023
- Hasbro Debuts a New Series of Transformers with the Armorizers
- Merc's Letterer, Metal Ninja Studios, Takes Over The Publishing
- The Unrealized Potential of the Golden Age Fox Feature Comic Book Line
- Daniel Wu & Sean Chen Create A New Comic Together, Evermind
- The Rare and Often Rebooted Exploits of the Green Mask, Up for Auction
- Blue Beetle's 1st Origin in Series Debut, Blue Beetle #1 at Auction
- Critical Entertainment Bring Their Planetary Expansion To Diamond
- Was The Red Knight a Sign Of Communism in 1943's Blue Beetle #18?
- Blue Beetle and the Mystery Men that DC Comics Hated, up for Auction
- Fox's The Flame and the Dawn of the Atomic-Powered Menace, at Auction
- We Started A Threesome in Seven Seas Entertainment
- Golden Age Blue Beetle Sales Continue to Benefit From the New Movie
- Pass The Monster Meat, Milady in Kodansha's December 2023 Solicits
- Demon Slayer Kimetsu Academy in Viz Media 2023 Solicits
LITG four years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
- Marvel Comics Introduces The Opposite To The Phoenix (Spoilers)
- Marvel Rejects Winter Soldier Origin Of Iron Man's Parents Deaths
- Marvel Just Keeps On Killing Off Their Superheroes (X-Men Spoilers)
- Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokemon GO Players: September 2022
- Marvel's Thunderbolts Get A New Diversity Box-Ticking Member
- Loki Is The Bi Frost Giant, Officially. Will There Be T-Shirts?
- Who Gets Judged In Marvel's Judgment Day Today? And How? (Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: Legion Of Bats Opening Will Be Legendary
- Wednesday: Jenna Ortega "Terrified" to Learn Christina Ricci Was Cast
- Retailers, You Can Only Get Bad Idea First Printings With FOC Tomorrow
- Page 616 – Blind Item From Toronto Comic Con Ahead Of NYCC
- Ghost Rider Crashes in The Daily LITG, 28th September 2022
- Want Alan Moore's Illuminations With A Sprayed Edge? Go To Waterstones
LITG five years ago, Superman's potential boyfriend
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Mephisto's Spider-Man One More Day Plan Finally Revealed (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Launches X-Men: Green With Wolverine Vs Nature Girl
- Tonight Is Alolan Meowth Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- What If…? Episode 8 Earns Ultron Very Concerning Key Art Poster
- The Future Of Deathstroke, Damian Wayne and Toyman at DC (Spoilers)
- Major Printing and Distribution Problems Hitting Comics Industry
- Run the Burbs: Kim's Convenience Alum Andrew Phung Sets New Sitcom
- Marvel Studios Encourages You To Be More Loki This December
- DC Comics Reveals Green Arrow's Biggest Secret, Today (Spoilers)
- A Champion's Story: The Life of Greg Louganis Coming from Clover Press
- Hotell Vol. 2: AWA Studios Horror Anthology Series Returns in Dec.
- Kelly Thompson Launches Two Substack Comics, Black Cloak & The Cull
- Printing Delays Are Hitting Marvel Squarebound Comic Books
- House Democrats Accuse Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter Of Breaking Law
- Brian Bendis Doubles Down On Toilet Habits Of Green Arrow (Spoilers)
- An Anti-Manga Origin For Flatline In This Week's Robin #3 (Spoilers)
- Speculator Corner: Reptil #1 & Marvel's Voices: Comunidades (Spoilers)
- The Last Of Mephisto in The Daily LITG, 28th of September 2021
LITG six years ago, SNL, Love Sausage and Pokémon GO
- The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
- Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History
- Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
- Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
- RuPaul's Drag Race Winners: Ranking The Franchise's Top Queens
- First Appearance of New Green Ranger in Power Rangers to FOC Today
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- Transformers Arcee and Cheetor Get Exclusive with New R.E.D Figures
- Iain De Caestecker, From SHIELD to Tom Hollander's Prosthetic Nose
- SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG 28th September 2020
- Questions Over Heavy Metal, Dan O'Bannon and B-17
- Serial, Focusing on Rachel Rising's Zoe, is Terry Moore's New Comic
- British Comics Writer Confesses Hatred of Artist to Fesshole
- Could Tim Fox Be Batman in 2021 Rather Than Luke Fox?
- Three Upcoming WildStorm Appearances In DC Comics (Spoilers)
LITG seven years ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity
And Spawn #300 was doing very well.
- Fans Will Decide Whether The Three Jokers Will Be In DC Comics Continuity…
- Joker: Killer Smile and Death Of Superman to be Made Returnable by DC Comics
- Now Social Media Foul-Up for the "Joker" Movie Draws Even More Controversy
- Ninja Slams Twitch Over Alinity Cat-Throwing Incident
- Chris Claremont Has an "Infinite Score" of X-Men Stories to Tell… If Only Marvel Would Let Him
- Dark Horse Continues Bioware's Dragon Age in New Comic Blue Wraith
- As Spawn #300 Beats Absolute Carnage #1, Donny Cates Has an Offer to Todd McFarlane…
- James Tynion IV's Plans For Writing Batman in 2020 – But How There's a December Comic That May Lead Nicely In
- "The Mandalorian": Star Wars The Black Series Figures Coming Next Week
- "Jurassic World 3": Don't Buy into Casting Hype [OPINION]
- Nickelodeon Announces "SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off"
- DC Comics Delays Stjepan Sejic's Harleen #2 to Give Retailers a Chance to Up Their Orders
- "The House Of The Dead" 1 & 2 Are Getting Remade
- Into the Web of Life and Destiny in Spider-Verse #1 [Preview]
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
LITG eight years ago, Batman Damned was still in the headlines.
And Vision was still cancelled.
- Batpenis Strikes Again – DC Comics Won't Reprint Batman: Damned #1 – and #2 is Late
- No, a John Byrne Vision Did Not Get Chelsea Cain's Comic Canned
- 9 DC Comics Covers from Joshua Middleton, Jenny Frison, Francis Manapul and More
- Glenn Fabry Talks About Being Diagnosed With Lung Cancer
- Today, You Can Still Order Signed Slabbed Batman: Damned #1 for Just $50
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Timothy B. Vigil, creator of Faust.
- Mark Pennington, comic book inker.
- Sylvie Rancourt, creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer.
- Vince Stone, artist of Captain Confederacy.
- John Crowther, writer of Rochelle.
- Renae De Liz, artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan.
- Tom Savage, creator of The Anathema.
- Manuel Scordo, creator of Ansa.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
-
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.