Posted in: TV | Tagged: high potential, newlitg

High Potential Season 3, Again, In The Daily LITG, 29th September 2026

High Potential Season 3 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary High Potential Season 3 tops Bleeding Cool again, leading yesterday’s most-read stories in the latest Daily LITG roundup.

See what joined High Potential Season 3 in the top ten, from Daredevil: Born Again and Lanterns to Batman and Marvel.

Catch more recent Bleeding Cool highlights, including comic solicitations and another High Potential Season 3 Daily LITG entry.

Look back through seven years of LITG trends, from The Minotaur and Super Hero trademark news to Disney Lorcana buzz.

High Potential Season 3 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

High Potential Season 3 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Minotaur

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG two years ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark

LITG three years ago: The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two

LITG four years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All

LITG five years ago, Superman's potential boyfriend

LITG six years ago, SNL, Love Sausage and Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity

And Spawn #300 was doing very well.

LITG eight years ago, Batman Damned was still in the headlines.

And Vision was still cancelled.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Timothy B. Vigil , creator of Faust.

, creator of Faust. Mark Pennington , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Sylvie Rancourt , creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer.

, creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer. Vince Stone , artist of Captain Confederacy.

, artist of Captain Confederacy. John Crowther , writer of Rochelle.

, writer of Rochelle. Renae De Liz , artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan.

, artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan. Tom Savage , creator of The Anathema.

, creator of The Anathema. Manuel Scordo, creator of Ansa.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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