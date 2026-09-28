Posted in: TV | Tagged: high potential, newlitg

High Potential Season 3 in The Daily LITG, 28th September 2026

High Potential Season 3 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary High Potential Season 3 leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, topping the site’s daily Lying In The Gutters roundup.

See the full top ten from yesterday, from Daredevil: Born Again and Scrubs to Marvel, DC, SEGA, and Transformers.

Catch more key reads from 2026, plus standout LITG stories from the same date across the past seven years.

Dive into a packed mix of comics news, TV buzz, pop culture hits, and the latest comic book birthdays for September 28.

High Potential Season 3 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

High Potential Season 3 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, New Batman Villain, The Minotaur

LITG two years ago, Marvel and DC lost the Super Hero Trademark

LITG three years ago, The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two

LITG four years ago, Ghost Rider Crashes in top ten stories

LITG five years ago, The Last Of Mephisto

LITG six years ago, SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

And DC Comics were beginning the big returnability binge.

LITG eight years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Greg Weisman , comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show.

, comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show. GWAR comics colourist Mark Dale .

. Creator and publisher of Merrick The Sensational Elephantman, Tom Ward .

. Michael Eury , comics journalist.

, comics journalist. Ken Penders, Sonic The Hedgehog comics creator.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!