Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Season 3 Trailer: Morgan's Back to Do Her Thing

Returning on January 5th, here's a trailer for showrunners Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential Season 3.

Article Summary ABC’s High Potential Season 3 has an official new trailer, offering the best look yet at Morgan’s next round of cases.

High Potential returns on Tuesday, January 5, with Kaitlin Olson back as Morgan and more mysteries ready to kick in.

ABC already set High Potential for a special post-Super Bowl LXI episode on February 14, 2027, after the big reveal.

Kaitlin Olson also teased Morgan and Karadec from the set as High Potential Season 3 filming got underway earlier this month.

If you're a fan of ABC and showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman's (Peacock's Poker Face, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot) Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, you've gotta be loving the good news that you've been getting over the past few weeks. First, we learned that the hit series is scheduled for a special episode after the NFL's Super Bowl LXI on February 14th, 2027, with the big announcement airing during ESPN's Monday Night Football. Not long after, word came down that the third season would debut on Tuesday, January 5th. Now, we've got an official trailer/teaser (we're not sure exactly how the network's classifying it) offering fans their best look yet at what a new season's worth of mysteries to be solved has to offer when the new year kicks in.

Here's a look at the trailer that was released for ABC's High Potential Season 3, with the hit series set to make its return on Tuesday, January 5th:

Previously, Olson had a little something for all of the Mogan (Olson) and Karadec (Sunjata) shippers out there: a look at the two of them from the set – with the caption, "🧠🕵🏽‍♂️." Earlier in the month, Olson posted that work was underway with a caption that simply read, "Day 1, Season 3 💅," along with a look at Olson back in Morgan mode:

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Season 3 will be executive produced by Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and Olson. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles will serve as a co-executive producer.

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