Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential, Will Trent

High Potential Season 3, Will Trent Season 5 Promos Tease Returns

With Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent and Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential returning on January 5th, check out the teasers released on Friday.

Article Summary High Potential Season 3 premieres January 5 on ABC at 9 p.m., with a new teaser spotlighting Morgan’s sharp instincts.

ABC paired the High Potential return with Will Trent Season 5, which kicks off the same night at 8 p.m. on January 5.

The newly released High Potential promo sets the tone for Morgan’s return as ABC readies its midseason 2027 lineup.

ABC’s midseason 2027 schedule also slots Surviving a Scandal after High Potential on a packed Tuesday premiere night.

By now, we're sure you've gotten the good news. ABC released its Midseason 2027 Schedule, offering a look at when some of your favorites would be making their returns, as well as the premieres of some new shows that might just catch your eye. We learned that The Rookie and The Rookie: North would be hitting on Wednesday, January 6th, joined by the return of Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears. We also learned that Tuesday, January 5th, will bring the Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent Season 5 premiere at 8 p.m., followed by the Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential Season 3 at 9 p.m. (followed by the new series Surviving a Scandal). To help set the mood, we've got our first teasers for High Potential and Will Trent to pass along – because you can never have enough Morgan (Olson) and Betty in our lives…

Here's a look at the teasers for High Potential Season 3 and Will Trent Season 5 that were released on Friday, followed by a look back at the complete 2027 Midseason Schedule:

Morgan's one step ahead, as always. 😉 The new season of #HighPotential premieres January 5 on ABC and stream on Hulu! https://t.co/lNPPgK1Dnq — High Potential (@HighPotentialTV) November 6, 2026

Paws what you're doing! 🚨 Betty has an important announcement: #WillTrent returns January 5 on ABC. https://t.co/LahT12C4jZ — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) November 6, 2026

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

8:00 p.m. "Will Trent" (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00 p.m. "High Potential" (Season 3 Premiere)

10:00 p.m. "Surviving a Scandal" (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

8:00 p.m. "Shifting Gears" (Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere)

9:00 p.m. "The Rookie" (Season 9 Premiere)

10:00 p.m. "The Rookie North" (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8:00 p.m. "9-1-1" (Season 10 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (Season 23 Midseason Return)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8:31 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" (Season 6 Midseason Return)

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

8:00 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" (Season 5 Premiere)

MONDAY, FEB. 1

8:00 p.m. "American Idol at 25" (w/t)

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT "The Grammy Awards"

MONDAY, FEB. 8

8:00 p.m. "American Idol" (Season 25 Premiere)

10:00 p.m. "Shark Tank" (New Time Period)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT "Super Bowl LXI"

10:15 p.m. "High Potential"

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT "The Oscars"

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

7:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:01 p.m. "The Bachelor" (Season 30 Premiere)

10:01 p.m. "What Would You Do?" (Season 18 Premiere)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!