Posted in: TV | Tagged: high potential, newlitg

High Potential Season Three in The Daily LITG, 23rd September 2026

High Potential Season Three was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

High Potential Season Three was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

High Potential Season Three and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Cancels Green Arrow

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG two years ago, Brie Larson as Elektra

LITG three years ago, Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake

LITG four years ago, XXXX-Terminators

LITG five years ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy

LITG six years ago, Rick and Morty and Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, we promised proper Nightwing would return in 2020

And he did, didn't he? Just took a little longer than anticipated.

LITG eight years ago, Super Smash Bros was leaking…

Which is a very unpleasant image, especially when plumbers are involved.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Robert J. Sodaro, creator of Cyberines.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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