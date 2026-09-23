Posted in: TV | Tagged: high potential, newlitg
High Potential Season Three in The Daily LITG, 23rd September 2026
High Potential Season Three was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
High Potential Season Three was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
High Potential Season Three and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- High Potential: Kaitlin Olson-Starrer Releases S03 Production Teaser
- Lanterns EP James Gunn Shuts Down Storyline, Hal Jordan Complaints
- Absolute Batman #24… The Mother Of All Comics (Spoilers)
- Batman, Miracleman & Lanterns In The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week
- McFarlane Toys Announces New Batman Beyond 1:1 Scale Cowl Replica
- RJ Decker S02E02: "Manos: Hands of Fate" Preview: CM Punk Guest Stars
- Batman Villain Returns After 35 Years In Harley Quinn #66 (Spoilers)
- Scooby-Doo Star Frank Welker Reveals His Favorite Franchise Episode
- Who Will Die In DNX? X-Men & Jean Grey December 2026 Solicits
- Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Cover Art On Sale For "Only" $7000
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Scholastic Graphix Celebrates A Decade of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man In 3D
- First Look Inside Predator Vs Punisher From Marvel In November 2026
- Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift in Keenspot Comics December 2026 Solicits
- Eric Idle On Tour… "It's Not Namedropping If They're Dead"
- Who Will Die In DNX in The Daily LITG, 22nd September 2026
LITG one year ago, DC Comics Cancels Green Arrow
- High Potential: Kaitlin Olson-Starrer Releases S03 Production Teaser
- Lanterns EP James Gunn Shuts Down Storyline, Hal Jordan Complaints
- Absolute Batman #24… The Mother Of All Comics (Spoilers)
- Batman, Miracleman & Lanterns In The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week
- McFarlane Toys Announces New Batman Beyond 1:1 Scale Cowl Replica
- RJ Decker S02E02: "Manos: Hands of Fate" Preview: CM Punk Guest Stars
- Batman Villain Returns After 35 Years In Harley Quinn #66 (Spoilers)
- Scooby-Doo Star Frank Welker Reveals His Favorite Franchise Episode
- Who Will Die In DNX? X-Men & Jean Grey December 2026 Solicits
- Absolute Batman #24 Jae Lee Cover Art On Sale For "Only" $7000
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Scholastic Graphix Celebrates A Decade of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man In 3D
- First Look Inside Predator Vs Punisher From Marvel In November 2026
- Mark Spears' Graveyard Shift in Keenspot Comics December 2026 Solicits
- Eric Idle On Tour… "It's Not Namedropping If They're Dead"
- Who Will Die In DNX in The Daily LITG, 22nd September 2026
LITG two years ago, Brie Larson as Elektra
- Brie Larson To Star As Elektra In 2025
- The First Full Ghost Machine Crossover, In December From Image Comics
- Transformers, GI Joe & Void Rivals – The Energon Universe In December
- Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth For Marvel Comics
- The Dark Knight Trilogy Hot Toys Batmobile is a Top Tier Collectible
- Wolverine: Revenge #2 Preview: Logan's Rage Has No Chill
- Matlock: CBS Offering Kathy Bates-Starring Series Sneak Peek Tonight
- DC To Give Fans What They Say They Want With Batman: Dark Patterns
- Doctor Who Actors Are Living In Their Own Real-Life "Whoniverse"
- Uncanny X-Men #3 Preview: Rogue's Mutant Daycare Takes a Dark Turn
- Dick Briefer's Weird Science in Rex Dexter of Mars #1, up for Auction
- Five Alarm Fire Breaks Out Next To Baltimore Comic Con
- Dr. Doom and Electro in Science Comics #1, up for Auction
- Witchblade, Darkness and Aphrodite XI For The Top Cow Holiday Special
- Printwatch: Deadpool, COWL, Power Fantasy, Grommets, Void Rivals, More
- X-Men & Ultimate X-Men Top Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- All The Winners Of The Ringo Awards 2024 at Baltimore Comic Con
- Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth in the Daily LITG, 22nd September 2024
LITG three years ago, Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake
- Lynda Carter Schools Kari Lake, MAGA "Cult" on Wonder Woman Meaning
- Marvel Comics Full December 2023 Solicits
- Take Down Society with Hot Toys New Spider-Verse Spider-Punk Figure
- Dark Horse's December 2023 Solicits… And January 2024 Solicits Too
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Race to 150 in IDW December 2023 Solicits
- McFarlane Debuts Limited Run The Joker Comedian Sketch Edition Figure
- Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon in Titan Comics' December 2023 Solicits
- Boom Studios' December 2023 Solicits Animal Pound & Book Of Butcher
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Prowler Arrives at Hot Toys
- Brian Bendis & Alex Maleev Create a Masterpiece For Dark Horse
- Dave Sim Does Miracleman For Cerebus in December 2023 Solicits
- PrintWatch: G.O.D.S, Rare Flavors, Saga, Predator Vs Wolverine & More
- Green Wing Was Named After Spider-Man Villain, The Vulture
- Rebellion/2000AD December 2023 Solicits – Christmas Comes in January
- Cruella De Vil & Justice Ducks in Dynamite December 2023 Solicits
- Animal Pound & Gumaa On The Covers Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- Marvel's December Solicits in the Daily LITG, 22nd September 2023
LITG four years ago, XXXX-Terminators
- XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
- X-Terminators #1 Is More Like XXXX-Terminators #1
- Judgment Day Changes Krakoan Resurrection Again (Major XSpoilers)
- The Boys Perfect Comment Starts & Ends Jensen Ackles/Big Sky Pun War
- Three 4Chan Posters Say They're DC Leakers, Two Of 'Em Must Be Wrong
- A Final Judgment For Captain America (Judgment Day Spoilers)
- Don Simpson Has A Few Things To Say About Rob Liefeld's WhatNot Cover
- Rob Liefeld Vs. Don Simpson Round Two – The Splitting Image Years
- Neil Gaiman Supports/Defends JMS's Babylon 5 Reboot Series Efforts
- Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
- Radiant Black As A 22-Splash Page Infinite Edition For NYCC 2022
- Tini Howard & Sweeney Boo Take Over Harley Quinn For 31st Anniversary
- DC To Surprise-Publish Marvel Family First Appearance Of Black Adam
- The Future of 1997 in Fiction House's Fight Comics #1, Up for Auction
- Azza The Barbed Left Speechless By Scout Comics
- Victor LaValle & Jo Mi-Gyeong Crossover With Eve: Children Of The Moon
- Dynamite Doubles Or Triples Orders At FOC With Diamond Comics
- Jamie McKelvie's Artwork For Catwoman: One Bad Day
LITG five years ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
- Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
- New X-Men Team For 2022, Spinning Out Of Onslaught/Way Of X (Spoilers)
- Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
- Here's the Current Full Card for AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam
- More Marvel Comics Teasing Of The Reckoning War
- Disney Parks 50th Anniversary McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Are Here
- Sensor is Junji Ito's Most Ambitious Cosmic Horror Tale Yet
- Tonight is Shiny Lake Trio Raid Hour #2 of 3 in Pokémon GO
- Dark Horse Unveils David Mack Variants for Critical Role Comics
- Marvel Launches Venom/Carnage Digital Series on Marvel Unlimited
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour Gets 2nd Print
- Gunslinger Spawn #1 Beats Spider-Gwen #1 With 385,000 Orders
- Dean Haspiel's Red Hook Ends With Post-Traumatic Superhero Disorder
- Valiant Promotes Gregg Katzman To Director of Marketing & Publicity
- Silenced Voices, a New Guatemalan YA Graphic Novel from Pablo Leon
- Orchis, Onslaught & Struckers In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Fae And The Moon, New Graphic Novel by Franco Aureliani & The Satruns
- Action Lab Brings Back S-Factor For December 2021 Solicitations
- PrintWatch: King Spawn #1 Tops Half A Million With Second Printing
- Who Killed Doctor Strange? You Will Know Them By Their Teeth
LITG six years ago, Rick and Morty and Pokémon GO
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Spearow Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Will It Be Shiny?
- The Mega Buddy Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Articuno
- Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Wins 5th Emmy, Addresses Danbury
- Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
- Jim Campbell on Unauthorized Watchmen Sequel: "F*** Tom King"
- Epic Games Blames Apple For Fortnite: Save The World Ending On Mac
- Immortal She-Hulk Preview – Is Krakoa A Well For Mutants?
- A Different Lois Lane All Along? (Action Comics #1025 Spoilers)
- Death Metal: The Batman Who Laughs Throws All the Shade at Wally West
- Girl Haven by Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter in Oni December Solicits
- What On Earth Happened to Marvel's Otherworld? X Of Swords: Creation
- DC Cancelled John Constantine Again? Justice League Dark #27 Spoilers
- Batgirl #49 Suggests Joker Lives, But Someone Else Doesn't (Spoilers)
LITG seven years ago, we promised proper Nightwing would return in 2020
And he did, didn't he? Just took a little longer than anticipated.
- Proper Nightwing to Return in 2020 in James Tynion IV's Batman Run
- Hush Returns to Batman with Tom King, John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson?
- "Star Trek" Characters Who Should "Boldly Go" to Spinoff Series [Opinion]
- Back to Watchmen and Batman With Tom King
- Magneto Joins the X-Men in New Mezco One:12 Figure
- Miles is Adjusting to the Evil Symbiote Life in Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #2 [Preview]
- The Inferior Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #11 [Preview]
- "Penny Dreadful," "Watchmen," More: Showtime/HBO 2019-2020 [Opinion]
- John Wayne is Dead in Captain America #14 [Preview]
- Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
LITG eight years ago, Super Smash Bros was leaking…
Which is a very unpleasant image, especially when plumbers are involved.
- From The Rumor Mill: New Character Leaked for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Other Major Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmed? Really?
- Will Brian Bendis Be Writing a Leviathan Series for DC Comics?
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.
- Robert J. Sodaro, creator of Cyberines.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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