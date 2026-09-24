Posted in: TV | Tagged: high potential, newlitg

High Potential Season Three In The Daily LITG, 24th September 2026

Yesterday's LITG for High Potential Season Three was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Yesterday's LITG for High Potential Season Three was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

High Potential Season Three and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Brian Bendis Returns To Marvel

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG two years ago, Live Action Powerpuff Girls

LITG three years ago, Wonder Woman Lassos Kari Lake

LITG four years ago, XXXX-Terminators

LITG five years ago, No More Guardians Of The Galaxy

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Walking Dead and Transformers T-Rex

LITG seven years ago, NYCC was selling out.

LITG eight years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

When Stephen Colbert's ears… pricked up.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Mel Caylo of Archaia, Top Cow, Boom, Valiant and Netflix

of Archaia, Top Cow, Boom, Valiant and Netflix X-Men writer and Arrowverse showrunner Marc Guggenheim

Colourist Simone Peruzzi

Grumpy Cat cartoonist Ken Haeser

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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