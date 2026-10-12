Posted in: ABC, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: high potential, Super Bowl LXI

High Potential Set for Post-Super Bowl LXI Special Season 3 Episode

ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring series High Potential is scheduled for a special episode after the NFL's Super Bowl LXI on February 14th, 2027.

Article Summary High Potential will air a special Season 3 episode after Super Bowl LXI on ABC on February 14, 2027.

ABC unveiled the High Potential post-Super Bowl announcement with a teaser during Monday Night Football.

The special High Potential episode is not expected to be the Season 3 premiere, and no return date is set yet.

Kaitlin Olson also shared fresh Season 3 production updates, including an early set tease for Morgan and Karadec.

ABC and showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman's (Peacock's Poker Face, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot) Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential is headed to the big game. That's right, the hit series is scheduled for a special episode after the NFL's Super Bowl LXI on February 14th, 2027. The announcement teaser aired during tonight's Monday Night Football broadcast (you can check it out above). The episode isn't expected to be the Season 3 premiere, though a return date for the series hasn't been announced yet.

Here's a look at the teaser that dropped late last month, followed by previous looks at the early start of production from Olson:

Previously, Olson had a little something for all of the Mogan (Olson) and Karadec (Sunjata) shippers out there: a look at the two of them from the set – with the caption, "🧠🕵🏽‍♂️." Earlier in the month, Olson posted that work was underway with a caption that simply read, "Day 1, Season 3 💅," along with a look at Olson back in Morgan mode:

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Season 3 will be executive produced by Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and Olson. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles will serve as a co-executive producer.

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