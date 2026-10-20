Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Star Announces Mother's Death in Heartbreaking Post

In a touching and heartbreaking image gallery post, ABC's High Potential star Matthew Lamb shared that his mother, Meredith, had passed away.

In a touching and heartbreaking social media post, ABC's High Potential star Matthew Lamb shared that his mother, Meredith, had died on October 17th. "I'm not quite sure how to write this. As I'm sure many of you know, my mama passed away this Saturday. She was everything to me. She taught me school, she taught me empathy, she did everything for our family. She always had the biggest smile and she gave the best hugs. Truly the most selfless person I know," Lamb wrote in his Instagram post, which included images of the 14-year-old actor and his mother over the years – as well as the two of them with Lamb's older sisters, Regan and Alyssa, and his father, Greg.

"It still doesn't feel real. I'm not sure it ever will. She loved and supported everyone authentically. I'm not sure how we're going to get through this, but we're going to try," Lamb's message continued. "Every day I'm going to miss telling her about my day, and talking to her and watching our favorite shows. This isn't something I ever thought I would have to do. There's so much she is going to miss in my life, but I'm grateful for the things she was able to experience. I love you, Mama."

It didn't take long for messages of love and support to begin pouring in (with Lamb posting an appreciation on Instagram Stories). "Your mama was such a gift, Matthew," Lamb's co-star, Kaitlin Olson, shared in the comments section of the post. "She simply overflowed with joy and kindness…and the way she lit up when she looked at you….that can't ever be taken away." Olson added, "You are forever her pride and joy. I am here for you forever. ♥️."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!