Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Star Checks In with Showrunners, Season 3 Writers' Room

High Potential star Matthew Lamb shared some looks from his visit with the Season 3 writers' room and showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

Article Summary High Potential star Matthew Lamb visited the Season 3 writers’ room and shared his excitement in a new Instagram post.

Lamb spent time with new High Potential showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as work on Season 3 moves ahead.

ABC’s High Potential will return in 2027 as part of the network’s midseason strategy to reduce long schedule breaks.

ABC says delaying High Potential helps build momentum, following strong midseason results for The Rookie and Will Trent.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the third season of ABC's hit Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, the news hit that Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman (Peacock's Poker Face, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot) had been tapped as executive producers and showrunners (with Todd Harthan stepping down in March to work on his new Disney+ series, Eragon). Now, series star Matthew Lamb is checking in from his visit to the studio, where he had a chance to spend some time in the Season 3 writers' room and with the new showrunners. "Best Day Ever at 'work!' So excited for Season 3 with our incredible writers and show runners! Plus the nicest people ever!" Lamb wrote in an Instagram post, which included an image gallery from his visit.

If you're a fan of High Potential, Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, and Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, you all have something very important in common. No, we're not talking about all of you being fans of really popular ABC shows. It's that all of you are fans of really popular ABC shows that won't be returning until 2027. While Scrubs, RJ Decker, Abbott Elementary, and a number of others will return in a few months, that's not the case with that trio of procedurals. So, what's the deal? According to the network, kicking off new seasons of hit shows midseason dramatically reduces the number of breaks during the show's run. When shows get underway in the fall, the schedules get very off-and-on heading into the middle of November.

"What we've seen the last several years, and we've really proven this out with 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' back in midseason of 24 and 25, is we want to give viewers a chance to watch these shows with as little interruption as possible across the season," Ari Goldman, SVP, Content Strategy and Scheduling, shared about the move"So I think when we get to the midseason plans, and you think about the opportunities that we have on the ABC schedule, going from 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' to the College Football Playoff, the Grammys, the Oscars, and obviously the Super Bowl. I think we have such amazing momentum at the start of 27 to bring the show back in a big way." To make his case, Goldman pointed to how well The Rookie and Will Trent have performed since being moved to midseason, especially with younger viewers. Though the Fall 2026 schedule was released, no details were released regarding how the midseason schedule will look and any potential changes.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Season 3 will be executive produced by Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and Olson. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles will serve as a co-executive producer.

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