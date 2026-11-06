Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential, The Rookie, Will Trent

High Potential, Will Trent, & More: ABC Midseason Schedule Released

ABC released its 2027 Midseason schedule, including return dates for High Potential, Will Trent, Shifting Gears, The Rookie, and many more.

Last month, pieces of ABC's midseason lineup began to surface. We learned that The Rookie and The Rookie: North would be hitting on Wednesday, January 6th, and that Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential was getting the prime post-Super Bowl LIX spot on February 14th. But now, we're getting the complete picture on what will be premiering or returning, and when all of that is going to go down. For example, Tuesday, January 5th, brings the Will Trent Season 5 premiere at 8 p.m., followed by High Potential Season 3 at 9 p.m., and the new series Surviving a Scandal anchoring the night. Flashing back to Wednesday, January 6th, viewers can also look forward to the return of the hit Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring sitcom Shifting Gears for its third season. As for everything else that's on tap for early 2027, you can check out the complete rundown below (including special events, like an anniversary special about American Idol, the Grammy Awards, the Academy Awards, and more).

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

8:00 p.m. "Will Trent" (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00 p.m. "High Potential" (Season 3 Premiere)

10:00 p.m. "Surviving a Scandal" (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

8:00 p.m. "Shifting Gears" (Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere)

9:00 p.m. "The Rookie" (Season 9 Premiere)

10:00 p.m. "The Rookie North" (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8:00 p.m. "9-1-1" (Season 10 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (Season 23 Midseason Return)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8:31 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" (Season 6 Midseason Return)

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

8:00 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" (Season 5 Premiere)

MONDAY, FEB. 1

8:00 p.m. "American Idol at 25" (w/t)

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT "The Grammy Awards"

MONDAY, FEB. 8

8:00 p.m. "American Idol" (Season 25 Premiere)

10:00 p.m. "Shark Tank" (New Time Period)

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT "Super Bowl LXI"

10:15 p.m. "High Potential"

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT "The Oscars"

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

7:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:01 p.m. "The Bachelor" (Season 30 Premiere)

10:01 p.m. "What Would You Do?" (Season 18 Premiere)

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