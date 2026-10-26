Posted in: Movies, TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: Eric Bauza, obituary

Hollywood & Animation Communities Honor Voice Actor Eric Bauza

Friends and colleagues from across the entertainment spectrum paid tribute to voice actor Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes), who passed away at the age of 46.

The world of animation and voice acting lost another legend when Eric Bauza passed at the age of 46 from hypertensive cardiovascular disease on October 25th. His death was announced by his family on his Instagram, writing, "Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning and the modern voice of Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved characters, has passed away suddenly…" The actor made his debut in the Adult Swim series The Ripping Friends in 2001, appearing in three episodes, and would go on to appear in over 420 projects throughout his prolific career. While several other voice actors have stepped up since Mel Blanc's passing in 1989, Bauza embraced many of the definitive characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig, throughout his 15-year tenure at Warner Bros. Animation, which includes Ketchup Entertainment's Coyote vs Acme (2026), and his final project Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical that was originally shelved in 2022 before being quietly put back into pre-production shortly before his passing. Bauza's co-stars and friends from across the industry paid their respects to the Filipino actor.

Hollywood, Animation & Video Game Communities Honor Eric Bauza

E.G. Daily, who co-starred with Bauza on Cartoon Network's Uncle Grandpa, Disney XD's Avengers Assemble, and The Hub's Pound Puppies, wrote on her Instagram, "Beyond words…R.IP my unbelievably talented friend Eric [Bauzilla]. So much love to you, Caro, and his baby boy and loved ones [cartoonsunited]. You are so loved ❤️" Kate Micucci, who appeared with Bauza on Cartoon Network's Unikitty!, Disney+'s DuckTales 2017 reboot, Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), wrote on Instagram, "Sweet Eric. We're all in disbelief. He was one of the kindest, most openhearted souls I've ever known. I had the pleasure of working with him and calling him a friend. We've lost one of the greats. I snapped this photo in August as he helped carry all my bags and made sure I got to my Uber safely. I almost got into the wrong car, and we had a good laugh. As I hugged him goodbye and hopped into the right car, I remember feeling so grateful for how Eric always went above and beyond. Even in those little moments, you felt his enormous heart. He was truly one of the best. And that's an understatement. We will all miss you, friend. My love to his fiancé, Caro, and his beautiful son and family. For more tributes from Cartoon Network, Warner Bros., John Cena, Jess Harnell, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Kristen Schaal, Khary Payton, and more, you can check out the tributes below.

Rest in peace, Eric. Thank you for taking up the mantle and breathing new life into Looney Tunes icons like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, and other countless beloved characters. Your joy and kindness will live on in the hearts of animation fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/UJoe9eA8Sb — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 26, 2026

Thank you Eric for giving our favorites their "voice." His excitement and love for them was always evident, his passion undeniable. Saddened to hear of this sudden, tragic news. My heart and thoughts are with Eric's family and loved ones.

RIP Eric Bauza. https://t.co/ks0dMw8nfl — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 26, 2026

Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world. During his 15 years at Warner Bros. Animation, he was the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck among countless other characters. He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc.… pic.twitter.com/aTRxhyBzm4 — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 26, 2026

Gracias, amigo. My life was immeasurably changed for the better by having met Eric Bauza in 2003. He just made everything he worked on better. A generational talent. A legend. I would write and design characters giddy thinking how he would bring them to life. And behind the… pic.twitter.com/6EQsj8S7il — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) October 26, 2026

This is devastating. Easily the most talented voice actors among us. Love to his family. I remain a fan forever. https://t.co/lvHQd5XeFM — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) October 26, 2026

Eric Bauza was one of the most talented human being I've ever worked with. And the most genuine, sweetest, nicest guy around. Requiescat In Pace, Eric. — Paul Rugg (@pkrugg) October 26, 2026

Working with Eric Bauza was such a tremendous joy. He was always so kind and open hearted, even before he became the voice of our childhood. Even back in the Six Point Harness days. A dazzling light in every room. I'm so glad I got to know him. I will miss him terribly. 💔 https://t.co/qTRNWb4Trl — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) October 26, 2026

Eric.

Your talent was only surpassed by your kindness.

Sending love and prayers to your family.

Rest well, my brother.

🙏🏻😔💔 pic.twitter.com/4dNpTRkagp — Official Jess Harnell (@JessHarnell_) October 26, 2026

What to say about the amazing Eric Bauza? There's so much to say, actually, I really can't decide where to start. I first met Eric on the Fairly Odd Parents about 20 years ago. He came in to do a minor voice for me and I recognized his immense talent instantly. From there, we… pic.twitter.com/VOgytWdvIy — Butch Hartman (@FairlyOddFather) October 26, 2026

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of a friend of the show, Eric Bauza. We're grateful for the time he spent with us on Toon In With Me and the joy he brought through his incredible talent. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans. Thank you, Eric. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1SAE8wAPkx — Toon In With Me (@tooninwithmetv) October 26, 2026

I'm absolutely wrecked. My friend and fellow voice actor Eric Bauza is gone.

We first worked together on the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series for Nickelodeon, and we were "Banderas Buddies"… both voicing Puss in Boots in different iterations of the character… Eric on… pic.twitter.com/dy0BOtzNXF — Christian Lanz🎙 (@ChristianLanz) October 26, 2026

Still can't believe it. Eric Bauza was one of the most talented, kind, compassionate, lovable, giving, and wonderful people I've ever known. We worked shoulder to shoulder every week during my most formative years. He married my wife and I. We were some of the first people to… pic.twitter.com/7UZSfeGflf — Robbie Daymond (@robbiedaymond) October 26, 2026

I'm rarely at a loss for words. This is beyond sad. So young. So much ambition. My phone and texts have been non stop with friends and press asking me details. I have none and I don't want to speculate or spread gossip. The bottom line, this is oh so sad. pic.twitter.com/43TwRdRysA — Bob Bergen (@BobBergen) October 26, 2026

Still can't believe the news about Eric Bauza. What a tremendous loss. I worked with him on a few projects and he was always so kind and funny and great to rattle off impressions with. The last message he sent me was a Paul Blart: Mall Cop meme. I'll miss ya, buddy. pic.twitter.com/AgR95JVLts — Brock Baker (@BrockBaker) October 26, 2026

An unfathomable loss. RIP, Eric. — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) October 26, 2026

I'm in complete shock and disbelief. A tremendously talented and kind coworker who I always had great conversations with and learned from. Sending so much love to his family. He was a giant. A titan in our industry. https://t.co/VRmGVGgbP4 — Vincent Martella (@vince_martella) October 26, 2026

Eric Bauza was one of my heroes. He was always so kind to me. Voices my favorite characters from my childhood. As someone who also specializes in soundalike voice acting work, I looked up to him so much. Your voice and soul was heard and felt by billions of humans. We love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i1MnuBlK4O — Jordan Reynolds (@jordanreyn) October 26, 2026

He was so warm and welcoming all the while I was so nervous to even say hello. He radiated kind, supportive, and encouraging energy towards everyone he met. Such a great person, and an extremely talented person, as we all know. The world will miss you, Mr. Bauza. 💔 pic.twitter.com/yFZJi40PLz — Paul Dateh (@pauldateh) October 26, 2026

The world lost a fantastic artist. https://t.co/fxHfQnlNLL — Brian O'Halloran 💙 (@BrianCOHalloran) October 26, 2026

I am truly at a loss for words . @bauzilla was so kind each time we met and did so much to help save #CoyoteVsAcme . One of the most talented voice actors every and he will be missed . Truly heartbreaking news I am having trouble processing . What he has done for the Looney… pic.twitter.com/Pfrlumu4yy — Steven Ray Byrd (@StevenRayByrd) October 26, 2026

I….I just read that @bauzilla has died. He was one of the kindest most wonderful people out there. Talented beyond any measure, funny as anyone I've ever met. But just kind. Praying for his family. That's just… so unfair. Ugh. Heartbroken. — liam (@Liam_J_McIntyre) October 26, 2026

I'm in shock, this isn't right. He was so young and so talented. His poor family… 💔 This year has stolen way too many wonderful people from us, and it's not fair. I only met Eric once in passing and told him how much I admired his work, and he was lovely in exchange. Rest in… https://t.co/IKvk4zN6HQ — Daman Mills (@DamanMills) October 26, 2026

A tribute to Eric Bauza and his incredible work. No matter what the medium, even dubbing Anime, he knocked his performances out of the park every time. I wish so badly I could have had the chance to have him work on another Anime series. RIP, legend. pic.twitter.com/0unJOybDp9 — Chris "Kirbopher" Niosi (@Kirbopher) October 26, 2026

SAG-AFTRA remembers Eric Bauza, the three-time Children's and Family Emmy Award-winning voice actor who voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and countless other beloved characters. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. #SagAftraMemberhttps://t.co/aXeMfS9jUk — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 26, 2026

God bless eric bauza — James Austin Johnson (@JAJCenter) October 26, 2026

No, no, no… Eric Bauza. The sweetest, most talented, generous, kindest, coolest person and voice over artist… I am in shock…he was my friend… my deepest condolences to his family..🥺💔😞 #ericbauza #RIPEricBauza — Diane Franklin (@DianeFranklin80) October 26, 2026

Eric Bauza was a master of his craft, voicing so many iconic characters in animation and bringing joy to audiences of all ages. The DreamWorks Animation family will treasure the time spent working with him on Forgotten Island, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, and many other… pic.twitter.com/FHEKoEI4AP — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) October 26, 2026

We are deeply saddened to hear of Eric Bauza's passing. Eric was a tremendous talent, and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside him. His extraordinary talent, boundless enthusiasm, and genuine passion were an inspiration to us all. Eric brought a special… pic.twitter.com/lNMOzsqex1 — Ketchup Entertainment (@ketchupent) October 26, 2026

Heartbroken and in shock. The only thing greater than Eric's extraordinary talent was his kindness. So grateful to have known you. Rest in peace, my friend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xmmZVtxmht — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 26, 2026

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