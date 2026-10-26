Posted in: Movies, TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: ,

Hollywood & Animation Communities Honor Voice Actor Eric Bauza

Friends and colleagues from across the entertainment spectrum paid tribute to voice actor Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes), who passed away at the age of 46.

Published
by
|
Comments

The world of animation and voice acting lost another legend when Eric Bauza passed at the age of 46 from hypertensive cardiovascular disease on October 25th. His death was announced by his family on his Instagram, writing, "Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning and the modern voice of Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved characters, has passed away suddenly…" The actor made his debut in the Adult Swim series The Ripping Friends in 2001, appearing in three episodes, and would go on to appear in over 420 projects throughout his prolific career. While several other voice actors have stepped up since Mel Blanc's passing in 1989, Bauza embraced many of the definitive characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig, throughout his 15-year tenure at Warner Bros. Animation, which includes Ketchup Entertainment's Coyote vs Acme (2026), and his final project Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical that was originally shelved in 2022 before being quietly put back into pre-production shortly before his passing. Bauza's co-stars and friends from across the industry paid their respects to the Filipino actor.

Eric Bauza
Image: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com (LOS ANGELES – JUL 12: Eric Bauza at the Space Jam: A New Legacy Premiere at the Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA)

Hollywood, Animation & Video Game Communities Honor Eric Bauza

E.G. Daily, who co-starred with Bauza on Cartoon Network's Uncle Grandpa, Disney XD's Avengers Assemble, and The Hub's Pound Puppies, wrote on her Instagram, "Beyond words…R.IP my unbelievably talented friend Eric [Bauzilla]. So much love to you, Caro, and his baby boy and loved ones [cartoonsunited]. You are so loved ❤️" Kate Micucci, who appeared with Bauza on Cartoon Network's Unikitty!, Disney+'s DuckTales 2017 reboot, Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), wrote on Instagram, "Sweet Eric. We're all in disbelief. He was one of the kindest, most openhearted souls I've ever known. I had the pleasure of working with him and calling him a friend. We've lost one of the greats. I snapped this photo in August as he helped carry all my bags and made sure I got to my Uber safely. I almost got into the wrong car, and we had a good laugh. As I hugged him goodbye and hopped into the right car, I remember feeling so grateful for how Eric always went above and beyond. Even in those little moments, you felt his enormous heart. He was truly one of the best. And that's an understatement. We will all miss you, friend. My love to his fiancé, Caro, and his beautiful son and family. For more tributes from Cartoon Network, Warner Bros., John Cena, Jess Harnell, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Kristen Schaal, Khary Payton, and more, you can check out the tributes below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tom ChangAbout Tom Chang

I’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria. As a writer for over 20 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.