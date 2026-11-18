Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Home Improvement

Home Improvement Star Tim Allen Has Moved On From Series Return Talk

Despite rumblings over the years, Shifting Gears star Tim Allen has moved on from the idea of there ever being a Home Improvement revival.

Article Summary Tim Allen says a Home Improvement revival is no longer happening, admitting they simply cannot go back to the sitcom.

At the Governors Awards, Allen linked his focus on Shifting Gears to moving beyond renewed Home Improvement talks.

Patricia Richardson disputed past Home Improvement reunion claims, saying Allen never asked her or Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Major obstacles cloud any Home Improvement reboot, including Earl Hindman’s death and the cast’s changed circumstances.

Sitcoms are easy to come by for Tim Allen these days, with the bulk of his career built on them, starting with his breakout hit in ABC's Home Improvement, ABC/Fox's Last Man Standing, and ABC's Shifting Gears. While everybody's getting in on the nostalgia bug trying to reunite casts of beloved shows, it seems like Allen finally saw the writing on the wall concerning Home Improvement, as he's appeared to have finally moved on from any hopes of reviving the series as a legacy sequel. At the Governors Awards, Allen spoke to Deadline and finally fessed up that it wasn't happening.

Shifting Gears Star Tim Allen Is No Longer Pursuing 'Home Improvement' Reboot

"As we've evolved, because 'Shifting Gears' was exactly what I wanted to do, I went through all three versions of my life: construction equipment, outdoor equipment, and now we're doing cars," Allen said. "And I deal with grief and everything; that's the reason I did it. To go back to Home Improvement, we can't do it." Patricia Richardson, Home Improvement co-star, who's guest-starred on Allen's other sitcoms, was far less optimistic about the possibility given how Earl Hindman, who played the sagely neighbor who constantly covered his face, Wilson, passed in 2003 and the show's three child stars, Zachery Ty Bryan, is in prison, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith have retired from screen acting. "It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas]," Richardson told the Back to the Best podcast.

Richardson, who played Jill Taylor on the Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean, and Matt Williams-created series, also recalled speaking with Thomas, who appeared on Allen's Last Man Standing in a guest-starring role, about how Allen is being a gaslighting douchebag about his co-stars' status on the revival: "I called Jonathan one day and said, 'Has he asked you about this? He went, 'No.' So why is he saying everyone is on board when he hasn't talked to you or me?" Allen claimed the only hiccup to the reboot is his younger former child co-stars. Home Improvement, which also starred Richard Karn, Debbie Dunning, and Pamela Anderson, ran for eight seasons across 204 episodes, from 1991 to 1999, and is available on Hulu.

Tim Allen on if a possible 'Home Improvement' reboot could come down the line | #GovernorsAwards pic.twitter.com/Z2lbsZALg0 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 16, 2026

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