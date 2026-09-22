Posted in: streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: miley cyrus, the simspons, trump

Homer, Miley & More Endorse Trump TV (Whether They Like It Or Not)

Trump TV helped itself to copyrighted footage from Friends, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Modern Family, Breaking Bad, The Office, and more.

Article Summary Trump TV’s promo appears to use copyrighted clips from Friends, The Simpsons, Breaking Bad, The Office, and more.

Donald Trump’s media push is framed as a state-run propaganda play, escalating attacks on the press and First Amendment.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, NBCUniversal, Fox, Sony, and others may have legal questions over Trump TV footage.

CNN, Politico, and MS NOW are suing Trump officials after the White House revoked credentials over critical reporting.

As CNN, MS NOW, and Politico look to the courts for a legal solution that will restore their access to the White House, Donald Trump and his folks did their part to help the news outlets' legal case by taking a page out of the dictator's playbook. As the journalism community demonstrated a rare moment of solidarity by banding together to push back on his assault on the First Amendment and freedom of the press, Trump rolled out his version of state-run media, Trump TV. The 24-hour, non-stop propaganda machine was teased throughout the day, before a trailer for Trump TV was rolled out – and we're hoping that it's catching the attention of Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox, Nickelodeon, Sony Pictures Television, Disney, and NBCUniversal. In another example of the Trump Administration believing it gets to play by a different set of rules than everyone else, the promo included footage from a number of films and television series, including Friends, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Home Alone, Modern Family, Breaking Bad, The Dark Knight, The Office, SpongeBob SquarePants, Parks and Recreation, That '70s Show, and more. Does anyone want to guess if the rights to use that footage were secured? Your move, studios…

"This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes," reads the joint statement released by CNN, Politico, and MS NOW on Monday. "Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists' credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public's right to independent journalism free from government interference." The three news outlets are suing Trump, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, Secret Service Director Sean Curran, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for violations of the First and Fifth Amendments:

Joint statement from CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO: pic.twitter.com/ZBt2qioLD8 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 21, 2026

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