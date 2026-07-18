Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

House of Svengoolie Gets All Mossy for "Swamp Thing" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, the House of Svengoolie presents Embassy Pictures' 1982 film Swamp Thing. Here's a look!

Article Summary Svengoolie’s House of Svengoolie takes over MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with Wes Craven’s cult favorite Swamp Thing.

Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo host the 1982 DC Comics adaptation created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson.

Swamp Thing stars Ray Wise, Dick Durock, Adrienne Barbeau, and Louis Jourdan in a wild, heartfelt horror ride.

Get ready for Svengoolie with the official preview, Swamp Thing trailer, and details on tonight’s special House of Sven segments.

Tonight, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) hands over the keys to the place to the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) for a screening of one of our favorite guilty pleasures. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, the House of Sven presents Embassy Pictures' 1982 cinematic take on DC Comics' Swamp Thing, created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. You're damn right. We're talking about a cult classic here, folks.

What's not to love? You've got a story written and directed by the incredible Wes Craven, and a trio of main players that included Ray Wise as Alec Holland (with Dick Durock as Swamp Thing), Adrienne Barbeau as Alice Cable, and Louis Jourdan as wonderfully twisted big bad, Anton Arcane. Way ahead of its time, Swamp Thing works because it finds the right balance between cheesy, over-the-top moments and truly heartfelt, disturbing ones. It's that rare film from your childhood that you watch when you're older and actually find new ways to appreciate it. Plus, we've got Twin Peaks, The Fog, and Columbo represented, so what could go wrong? Durock and Jordan would return for the 1989 sequel, The Return of Swamp Thing, and… yeah.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Swamp Thing below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Matthew from Longmont:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Swamp Thing": "Tonight Nosti welcomes the star of 'Swamp Thing' Adrienne Barbeau to Nosti's Nook for a deep dive interview of Adrienne's experience working on the film. Imp leads Gwengoolie and Nostalgiaferatoo through everyone's favorite plant-based game show 'Bite Me.' And Gwengoolie welcomes a new visitor named Al Gee to the dungeon."

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