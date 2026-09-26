Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: night of the living dead, svengoolie

House of Svengoolie Screens "Night of the Living Dead" TONIGHT on MeTV

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, House of Svengoolie screens 1990's Night of the Living Dead. Here's our preview - and more!

Article Summary House of Svengoolie airs Tom Savini’s 1990 Night of the Living Dead tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV.

Svengoolie spotlights George Romero’s remake, Tony Todd’s standout turn, and why the film became a horror cult classic.

Tonight’s House of Svengoolie features Limbley the zombie, Sven News antics, and an On the Road stop at San Diego Comic-Con.

MeTV’s Svengoolie Halloween BOO-Nanza 2026 promises October double features with Sven Squad frights and fan favorites.

Welcome to the final Saturday before Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) let loose with the Halloween celebrations (more details on that in a minute)! Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie passes the baton to the House of Sven for Columbia Pictures' 1990 remake, Night of the Living Dead.

Directed by special effects, makeup, and costume design icon Tom Savini from a screenplay by original Night of the Living Dead co-creator George Romero, the film features a killer performance by the legendary Tony Todd and some truly disturbing moments that help elevate the film to be its own thing and not "just" a remake. Though the film originally opened to mixed reviews, Savini's Night of the Living Dead has achieved "cult classic" status and earned a greater level of respect within the horror community over the years.

You can check out the trailer for Night of the Living Dead below. Following that, we have some thoughts from our host about tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here) and a rundown of what's on tap for Svengoolie and the House of Svengoolie during MeTV's Halloween BOO-Nanza 2026. In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Brad from Selden, NY:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Night of the Living Dead": "Tonight, Imp brings a zombie of his own named Limbley to watch "Night Of The Living Dead" with the crew and he keeps falling apart. Gwengoolie's on the Sven News news desk with intrepid reporter Nostalgiaferatoo "reporting" from the field. Of zombies. Svengoolie goes out "On The Road" and brings Gwen, Nosti & IMP to San Diego Comic Con along with Svengoolie EP Jim Roche and panel moderator (and friend of the show) Dana Gould to do a panel for the audience there, sign some autographs and spread goodwill."

Fans can look forward to a month of back-to-back classic horror as part of the Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie double features every Saturday night in October. This year, Svengoolie celebrates 47 years of portraying the iconic horror host. Among the featured films he presents this October are Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which makes its Svengoolie premiere, Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man, Munster Go Home, and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark. On Saturday, October 3, and again on Halloween night, Svengoolie and the Sven Squad will put their own spin on the movie, and the tornado that started it all, with Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz. Following Svengoolie on Saturday nights will be House of Svengoolie, with a lineup that includes Revenge of the Creature, Berserk (starring Joan Crawford), and This Island Earth.

OCTOBER 3rd

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Invisible Man Returns" (10:00 pm – 12:00 am ET/PT). 1940, Stars Vincent Price, Cedric Hardwicke. A coal miner framed for fratricide takes a drug that grants invisibility, and also madness!

OCTOBER 10th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Munster Go Home" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT) 1966, Stars Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis. The Munsters travel to England after Herman discovers he's the new Lord of the Munster Hall.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Berserk" (10:30 pm – 1:00 am ET/PT). 1967, Stars Joan Crawford, Ty Hardin, Diana Dors. A scheming circus owner finds her authority challenged when a vicious killer targets the show.

OCTOBER 17th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1978, Stars: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum. When strange seeds drift to Earth from space, mysterious pods begin to grow and invade San Francisco, replicating the city's residents one body at a time.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "This Island Earth" (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars Jeff Morrow, Faith Domergue, Rex Reason. Aliens have landed and are hiding on Earth, but need Earth's scientists to help them fight an interplanetary war.

OCTOBER 24th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1943, Stars: Lon Chaney Jr, Ilona Massey, Patric Knowles. The resurrected Wolf Man, seeking a cure for his malady, enlists the aid of a mad scientist, who claims he will not only rid the Wolf Man of hush nocturnal metamorphosis, but also revive the frozen body of Frankenstein's inhuman creation.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Revenge of the Creature" (10:30 pm-12:30 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars John Agar, Lori Nelson, John Bromfield. Men capture the Creature from the Black Lagoon and make him an aquarium attraction, from which he escapes.

OCTOBER 31st

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (10:00 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1973, Stars Kim Darby, Jim Hutton, Barbara Anderson. A young couple inherits an old mansion inhabited by small demon-like creatures who are determined to make the wife one of their own.

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