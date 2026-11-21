Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Cujo, stephen king, svengoolie

House of Svengoolie Takes "Cujo" Out for a Walk TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, House of Svengoolie presents the 1983 Warner Bros. film adaptation of Stephen King's Cujo.

Article Summary House of Svengoolie takes over MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with Stephen King's Cujo leading the spooky lineup.

Rich Koz hands hosting duties to Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo for MeTV's House of Svengoolie showcase.

Svengoolie teases Cujo Crunch, rabbit-chasing Marbles, and Dee Wallace joining Nostalgiaferatoo's Nook tonight.

MeTV also unwraps A Very Merry MeTV plans, including the Christmas Day premiere of Svengoolie's Yule Log.

As we head into Thanksgiving week, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) is doing a hand-off to the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) for tonight's spooky screening. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, House of Sven presents the 1983 film adaptation of Stephen King's Cujo. Directed by Lewis Teague, with a screenplay by Don Carlos Dunaway and Barbara Turner, the Warner Bros. film starred Dee Wallace, Daniel Hugh-Kelly, Danny Pintauro, Ed Lauter, Christopher Stone… and four St. Bernards, several mechanical dogs, a black Labrador-Great Dane mix in a St. Bernard costume, and stuntman Gary Morgan in a large dog costume.

You can check out the trailer for Cujo below. Following that, we have some thoughts from our host about tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here) and a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Kyle from Lombard, IL:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Cujo": "Tonight, Imp brings Marbles who chases rabbits a'la Cujo. Gwengoolie has a commercial for everyone's new old timey favorite kids cereal "Cujo Crunch." And Nostalgiaferatoo welcomes Donna Trenton – Dee Wallace herself – to Nosti's Nook. And per usual Nosti's a well-prepared interviewer. Ok, he did come to the interview."

Christmas Day on The MeTV Network: Svengoolie & Much More!

Who wants info on MeTV's annual "A Very Merry MeTV" holiday event? From Sunday, November 22nd through Christmas Day, the network will celebrate the season with classic holiday-themed TV series, beloved movies, and animated specials! Adding a little extra holiday cheer to this year's celebration is Svengoolie's Yule Log, premiering Christmas morning from 6- 8 a.m. ET/PT. In this festive new twist on their Very Merry holiday tradition, Svengoolie trades his usual spooky surroundings for the warmth of a crackling fireplace, settling in for two cozy hours of Christmas morning fun. Along the way, he'll welcome some special friends, including members of The Sven Squad, as well as other guest appearances that viewers will have to wait until Christmas morning to unwrap!

12:35 AM – The Twilight Zone, "Changing of the Guard"

1:05 AM – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, "Together"

1:35 AM – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, "The Festive Season"

5:00 AM – Dragnet, "The Christmas Story"

6:00-8:00 AM – Svengoolie's Yule Log (Premiere)

8:00 AM – Leave It to Beaver, "The Haircut"

10:00 AM – Matlock, "The Scrooge"

12:00 PM – The Waltons, "The Children's Carol Part 2"

2:00 PM – Bonanza, "Gabrielle"

4:00 PM – Wagon Train, "The Mary Ellen Thomas Story"

6:00 PM – M*A*S*H, "Dear Dad"

6:30 PM – M*A*S*H, "Dear Sis"

7:00 PM – M*A*S*H, "Death Takes a Holiday"

7:30 PM – M*A*S*H, "T'was the Day After Christmas"

8:00 PM – The Andy Griffith Show, "Christmas Story"

9:00 PM – Everybody Loves Raymond, "The Ball"

9:30 PM – Everybody Loves Raymond, "All I Want For Christmas"

10:00 PM – The Golden Girls, "T'was the Nightmare Before Christmas"

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