Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie, The Land Unknown

House of Svengoolie Visits "The Land Unknown" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, House of Svengoolie visits the 1957 film, The Land Unknown. Here's a look at what's on tap...

Article Summary House of Svengoolie takes over MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT as House of Sven presents the 1957 cult favorite The Land Unknown.

Get ready with the official preview, plus a look at the trailer for Universal-International's The Land Unknown.

The post digs into The Land Unknown's troubled production, from lost Technicolor plans to budget cuts and studio compromises.

Svengoolie teases dinosaur fun, a paleontology chat, dungeon chaos with IMP and Gwengoolie, and Kerwyn's Joke of the Week.

Welcome back to another Saturday night with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo)! Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie tosses the keys to the show to the House of Sven as they present Universal-International's 1957 CinemaScope camp classic, The Land Unknown.

Directed by Virgil W. Vogel, with a screenplay by László Görög and story by Charles Palmer and William N. Robson, the science fiction film starred Jock Mahoney, Shirley Patterson, and Henry Brandon. It's not like the production didn't start out shooting for the stars, but the once-Technicolor feature film saw its budget legs cut out from under it after 1955's The Island Earth proved a box-office disappointment. The film went from color to black-and-white, location filming was restricted to interior sets, and the cast… well, let's just say they weren't exactly what we'd call "A-list" movie actors.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, and that's all waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for The Land Unknown below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Larry from Pace:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "The Land Unknown": "Tonight, Nosti welcomes real life paleontologist Profession Paul Sereno to Nosti's Nook for a talk about how accurate this movie is. Nosti has slightly different expectations than Professor Sereno. IMP brings a haunted humidifier to the dungeon in honor of "The Land Unknown" and has some unintended consequences for Gwengoolie and Nostalgiaferatoo. And Gwengoolie's alter ego Celia Stough is hawking trips to The Land Unknown Resort for all you dinosaur enthusiast travelers."

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