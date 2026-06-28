Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: house of the dragon

House of the Dragon S03E02 Preview: The Battle of the Gullet Fallout

With the fallout from The Battle of the Gullet expected to take center stage, here's an updated preview for HBO's House of the Dragon S03E02.

Article Summary House of the Dragon S03E02 shifts to the Battle of the Gullet fallout, with Rhaenyra facing Jace’s death.

The House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2 preview hints at major King’s Landing developments tonight.

Directed by Clare Kilner and written by Sara Hess, S03E02 gets spotlighted through HBO’s latest preview footage.

Ryan Condal says House of the Dragon Season 4 is aiming for Spring 2027 filming with the biggest scope yet.

After a season premiere that packed more action into its extended run than even we were expecting, the fallout from The Battle of the Gullet will be front and center with tonight's episode of HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 3. Based on the previews released so far, we're more than a little concerned about how Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is going to respond when she learns of Jace's (Harry Collett) death. Also concerning? It sure does seem like we're going to be getting a lot of King's Landing in this episode – hope the "fall" season hasn't hit yet. Though HBO has been a bit stingy with episode titles and overview so far this season, here's a look at what's on tap tonight:

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2 Preview

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2: Directed by Clare Kilner and written by Sara Hess, here's a look at the "Weeks Ahead" trailer and image gallery for tonight's episode that were released. In addition, we have some looks behind the scenes with the cast and creative team showing how the epic season opener was brought to life:

HOTD S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on GOT Future

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for an exclusive interview, Condal offered an update on where things stand with the fourth and final season. Though the final run will have "a pretty similar cadence to what we've done" with the previous seasons, Condal makes it clear that the fourth season's "ambition" is "massive." He added, "It will be the biggest season we have made, for sure." Admitting that the British weather and amount of sunlight are key factors, Condal envisions filming kicking off in Spring 2027. "We always have to straddle the British summer, which just means starting filming in the spring then wrapping before it gets dark again," he shared. "And because it takes over a year to prep and then shoot the show, it just sort of slots it into this place where we are in the year."

As for what his focus is on right now, it's all about the writing and not about reflecting – at least, not yet. "I'm an 'all good things come to an end' type person. I don't know what I will feel yet [about the series ending] because right now the show is almost like a snake eating its tail; very rarely are you doing one thing. Right now, we're crafting Season 4 before we've even finished Season 3 and released it to the world," Condal said. As for what the future may hold for him, Condal recently renewed his deal with HBO/HBO Max. Could that mean spending more time in the "Game of Thrones" universe? It doesn't sound like it. With a plan "to kind of establish the beginning of the next chapter, whatever that happens to be," Condal sounded like he was ready to move on. "Anything is possible, but I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," he added.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!