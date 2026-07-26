Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Season 3: Check Out Our Updated S03E06 Preview

With only three episodes remaining this season, here's our updated preview for HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon S03E06.

Article Summary House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 preview teases Rhaenyra’s next move as Daeron is declared king by Ormund.

Tensions escalate in House of the Dragon as traitor-marked City Watch fallout and Luther’s death deepen the crisis.

Updated House of the Dragon S03E06 coverage includes the new promo plus a look back at Episode 5, Unbowed and Unbent.

Ryan Condal says House of the Dragon Season 4 could start filming in spring 2027, with an even bigger final run ahead.

As we head into the final three episodes of HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 3, the slide toward the inevitable continues. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) learns from Daemon (Matt Smith) that Ormund (James Norton) has not only declared Daeron (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) king, he's started minting coins with his likeness to make it official – and to twist the knife. And then there's that not-so-small matter of the very dead Luther (Tom Cullen) and those City Watchmen – the ones tagged as "TRAITORS." As the tension mounts, we have an updated preview for the season's sixth episode waiting for you below, along with a look back at S03E05: "Unbowed and Unbent" and more.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 Preview

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6: Directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado and written by Philippa Goslett, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's chapter – followed by a deeper dive into last week's episode and more:

HOTD S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on GOT Future

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for an exclusive interview, Condal offered an update on where things stand with the fourth and final season. Though the final run will have "a pretty similar cadence to what we've done" with the previous seasons, Condal makes it clear that the fourth season's "ambition" is "massive." He added, "It will be the biggest season we have made, for sure." Admitting that the British weather and amount of sunlight are key factors, Condal envisions filming kicking off in Spring 2027. "We always have to straddle the British summer, which just means starting filming in the spring then wrapping before it gets dark again," he shared. "And because it takes over a year to prep and then shoot the show, it just sort of slots it into this place where we are in the year."

As for what his focus is on right now, it's all about the writing and not about reflecting – at least, not yet. "I'm an 'all good things come to an end' type person. I don't know what I will feel yet [about the series ending] because right now the show is almost like a snake eating its tail; very rarely are you doing one thing. Right now, we're crafting Season 4 before we've even finished Season 3 and released it to the world," Condal said. As for what the future may hold for him, Condal recently renewed his deal with HBO/HBO Max. Could that mean spending more time in the "Game of Thrones" universe? It doesn't sound like it. With a plan "to kind of establish the beginning of the next chapter, whatever that happens to be," Condal sounded like he was ready to move on. "Anything is possible, but I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," he added.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

This week on House of Drag (parodying HOTD Season 3 Ep. 3-4)… tensions continue to rise between Rhaenyra (Baby Love) and Alicent (Beaujangless). And a salon-grade bleaching leaves Queen Rhaenyra gagging on Lord Ormund's odorous threat to the crown. Meanwhile, Symone the Ebony Enchantress shares her signature Old Valyrian skin care routine.

Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

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