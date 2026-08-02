Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 Preview: Things Fall Apart

As we inch closer to the season finale, check out our updated preview for the penultimate episode of HBO's House of the Dragon Season 3.

Article Summary House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 preview teases the penultimate chapter as failed killings push the civil war deeper into chaos.

Rhaenyra makes Alicent a brutal offer: freedom for Alicent and Helaena if Alicent assassinates Aemond before all collapses.

The updated HBO preview for House of the Dragon Episode 7 sets up major fallout, with deeper looks at last week’s events.

Ryan Condal says House of the Dragon Season 4 aims even bigger, with a similar cadence and filming eyed for Spring 2027.

There's nothing like failed assassination attempts to make already bad situations a whole lot worse, but that's where things stand heading into the penultimate episode of HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 3. But Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is nothing if not persistent; hitting Alicent (Olivia Cooke) was a tough offer: she and a steadily deteriorating Helaena (Phia Saban) will be freed – if Alicent takes out Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). As things continue sliding from bad to worse (and if you're up on the novels and original series, you know just how much worse it's going to get), we've got an updated preview for the season's seventh episode for you to check out below – followed by some deep dives and behind-the-scenes looks at last week's chapter.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 Preview

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7: Directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado and written by Philippa Goslett & Zenzele Price, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's chapter – followed by a deeper dive into last week's episode and more:

HOTD S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on GOT Future

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for an exclusive interview, Condal offered an update on where things stand with the fourth and final season. Though the final run will have "a pretty similar cadence to what we've done" with the previous seasons, Condal makes it clear that the fourth season's "ambition" is "massive." He added, "It will be the biggest season we have made, for sure." Admitting that the British weather and amount of sunlight are key factors, Condal envisions filming kicking off in Spring 2027. "We always have to straddle the British summer, which just means starting filming in the spring then wrapping before it gets dark again," he shared. "And because it takes over a year to prep and then shoot the show, it just sort of slots it into this place where we are in the year."

As for what his focus is on right now, it's all about the writing and not about reflecting – at least, not yet. "I'm an 'all good things come to an end' type person. I don't know what I will feel yet [about the series ending] because right now the show is almost like a snake eating its tail; very rarely are you doing one thing. Right now, we're crafting Season 4 before we've even finished Season 3 and released it to the world," Condal said. As for what the future may hold for him, Condal recently renewed his deal with HBO/HBO Max. Could that mean spending more time in the "Game of Thrones" universe? It doesn't sound like it. With a plan "to kind of establish the beginning of the next chapter, whatever that happens to be," Condal sounded like he was ready to move on. "Anything is possible, but I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," he added.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

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