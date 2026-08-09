Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Season 3 Finale: Who Will The Gods Choose to Rule?

Who will the Gods choose to rule? Here's your preview of tonight's Season 3 finale of HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon.

Article Summary House of the Dragon Season 3 finale preview teases a dire night for Rhaenyra as her grip on power begins to slip.

After the penultimate episode’s Sunfyre shock, the finale promises more dragon-fueled twists and major power plays.

Ormound emerges as a key threat, with the House of the Dragon finale hinting he still has dangerous cards to play.

Ryan Condal says House of the Dragon Season 4 could begin filming in spring 2027 and be the series’ biggest yet.

No one can say that the penultimate episode of HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 3 didn't understand the assignment. If you're going to call yourself "House of the Dragon," then dropping some dragon surprises is to be expected – and that's exactly what we got with Sunfyre. But tonight brings the season finale, and things are not looking good for the future of Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) reign – and Ormound (James Norton) doesn't look like he's played all of his cards quite yet. With that in mind, here's what we have to share regarding tonight's season ender and last week's chapter:

House of the Dragon Season 3 Finale Preview

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8: Directed by Andrij Parekh and written by Ryan Condal & Ti Mikkel, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's season finale – followed by a deeper dive into last week's episode and more:

HOTD S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on GOT Future

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for an exclusive interview, Condal offered an update on where things stand with the fourth and final season. Though the final run will have "a pretty similar cadence to what we've done" with the previous seasons, Condal makes it clear that the fourth season's "ambition" is "massive." He added, "It will be the biggest season we have made, for sure." Admitting that the British weather and amount of sunlight are key factors, Condal envisions filming kicking off in Spring 2027. "We always have to straddle the British summer, which just means starting filming in the spring then wrapping before it gets dark again," he shared. "And because it takes over a year to prep and then shoot the show, it just sort of slots it into this place where we are in the year."

As for what his focus is on right now, it's all about the writing and not about reflecting – at least, not yet. "I'm an 'all good things come to an end' type person. I don't know what I will feel yet [about the series ending] because right now the show is almost like a snake eating its tail; very rarely are you doing one thing. Right now, we're crafting Season 4 before we've even finished Season 3 and released it to the world," Condal said. As for what the future may hold for him, Condal recently renewed his deal with HBO/HBO Max. Could that mean spending more time in the "Game of Thrones" universe? It doesn't sound like it. With a plan "to kind of establish the beginning of the next chapter, whatever that happens to be," Condal sounded like he was ready to move on. "Anything is possible, but I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," he added.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

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