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House of the Dragon, The Vampire Lestat & Sliders: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Hawk, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, House of the Dragon, Sliders, and more!

Article Summary BCTV Daily Dispatch rounds up TV must-reads, led by The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 5 preview: "New York" bites back.

The Vampire Lestat joins House of the Dragon, Rick and Morty, and Sliders in a packed lineup of previews, reviews, and features.

Highlights include House of the Dragon S03E03, a Rick and Morty preview, and a timely call for a Sliders reboot.

Also on deck: The Hawk, Dark Side of the Ring, Doctor Who, Ultraman, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and The Season.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Hawk, Doctor Who, Ultraman, Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, House of the Dragon, Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Season, Sliders, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 6th, 2026:

The Hawk: Will Ferrell's Latest Netflix Sports Comedy Tackles Golf

Our Rick and Morty S09E07: "MortGully: The Last Rickforest" Thoughts

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown: This Week, Doctor Who & Ultraman!

Rick and Morty S09E07 Preview: Sometimes, Change Can Be a Bad Thing

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 5 Preview: "New York" Bites Back

House of the Dragon S03E03 Preview: Make That QUEEN Rhaenyra Now

Criminal Minds: RJ Hatanaka Talks Green-Garcia Dynamic, Voit & More

The Season Star Chris Pang on Representation, HK Filming Style & More

Sliders Reboot? We Could Sure As Hell Use One Right About Now

Jackass, Creature Commandos & Better Call Saul: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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