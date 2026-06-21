Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Unleashes The Battle of the Gullet: S03E01 Preview

The Battle of the Gullet. That pretty much says it all. Here's our preview for the return of HBO's House of the Dragon for its third season.

Article Summary House of the Dragon Season 3 opens with The Battle of the Gullet, the long-awaited clash HBO saved for a bigger return.

Episode 1 teases Rhaenyra and Aegon tightening their grip as betrayal, prophecy, and dragonfire reshape Westeros.

The House of the Dragon S03E01 preview rounds up two sneak peeks, trailers, and key details for tonight’s premiere.

Ryan Condal says House of the Dragon Season 4 will be the biggest yet, with filming eyed for Spring 2027.

The Battle of the Gullet. At this point, we're not sure HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon needed to tell fans much more than that heading into the "Game of Thrones" prequel series's third season return. We're talking about a battle so epic and impactful that Condal and his team pushed it to Season 3 to make sure that the monumental moment was given its due. With that in mind, we have an updated preview for tonight's series return waiting for you below, along with some very cool extras and some thoughts from Condal on Season 4 and the franchise's future.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 Preview

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: Ambition turns into annihilation. Rhaenyra and Aegon tighten their grips on a crumbling throne; betrayal, prophecy, and fire redraw the fate of Westeros in blood. Directed by Loni Peristere and written by Ryan Condal. Here's a look at two sneak peeks (the second kicking in at around the 4:25 mark) and the official image gallery for tonight's season return:

War waits for no one. Get a sneak peek of the carnage to come in #HOTD Season 3. pic.twitter.com/tP0eeojXHU — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) June 18, 2026

HOTD S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on GOT Future

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for an exclusive interview, Condal offered an update on where things stand with the fourth and final season. Though the final run will have "a pretty similar cadence to what we've done" with the previous seasons, Condal makes it clear that the fourth season's "ambition" is "massive." He added, "It will be the biggest season we have made, for sure." Admitting that the British weather and amount of sunlight are key factors, Condal envisions filming kicking off in Spring 2027. "We always have to straddle the British summer, which just means starting filming in the spring then wrapping before it gets dark again," he shared. "And because it takes over a year to prep and then shoot the show, it just sort of slots it into this place where we are in the year."

As for what his focus is on right now, it's all about the writing and not about reflecting – at least, not yet. "I'm an 'all good things come to an end' type person. I don't know what I will feel yet [about the series ending] because right now the show is almost like a snake eating its tail; very rarely are you doing one thing. Right now, we're crafting Season 4 before we've even finished Season 3 and released it to the world," Condal said. As for what the future may hold for him, Condal recently renewed his deal with HBO/HBO Max. Could that mean spending more time in the "Game of Thrones" universe? It doesn't sound like it. With a plan "to kind of establish the beginning of the next chapter, whatever that happens to be," Condal sounded like he was ready to move on. "Anything is possible, but I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," he added.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

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