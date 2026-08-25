Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy, Dolly Parton

How Dolly Parton Helped Make Buffy the Vampire Slayer a Reality

We're looking back at how the late Dolly Parton helped make "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" a reality, and Sarah Michelle Gellar's thoughts.

Article Summary Dolly Parton helped make Buffy the Vampire Slayer happen through Sandollar Television, which co-produced all seven seasons.

Parton and Sandy Gallin’s company backed Buffy from the film to TV, alongside Joss Whedon’s Mutant Enemy and Fox.

Sarah Michelle Gellar said Dolly Parton was a “silent” Buffy producer whose praise meant everything to her.

Parton stayed invested in Buffy’s future, later teasing a revival and helping keep Buffy Summers’ legacy alive.

Earlier today, the heartbreaking news hit that global icon and humanitarian Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author, passed away at the age of 80. As the world honors the life she led and the lasting impact she continues to have on younger generations, we wanted to take a moment to remember the role she played in making the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer a reality. Parton and her former manager, Sandy Gallin, founded Sandollar Productions, and it was that production company's television division (Sandollar Television) that would go on to co-produce all seven seasons of "Buffy" as well as the David Boreanaz-starring spinoff series Angel.

Co-producing the original film with Kuzui Enterprises, the two production companies would join Joss Whedon's Mutant Enemy Productions and 20th Century Fox Television (now 20th Television) to develop the television series. To offer you a better perspective on just how much "The Queen" meant to her, Gellar discussed Parton being a "silent" producer on the series, how crucial Parton was in getting the series off the ground, how she reacted after Parton praised the series, and the moment when she realized that Parton knew who she was during a 2023 visit to NBC's The Tonight Show.

"Yes, little-known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer. We never saw her [but] we'd get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, 'She doesn't even know who I am.' And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, 'Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good,'" Gellar shared. It's a great moment, and it becomes clear early on how much of an inspiration Gellar was to her:

Parton's interest in bringing Buffy the Vampire Slayer continued into 2024, dropping news to Business Insider that "they're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it." Three months later, in April 2024, Gellar told US Weekly at a fashion awards show in Los Angeles that Parton was one of the very few people she would take a call from about a return. Eventually, that would lead to the pilot for Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale. Though the project would end up moving forward, it's hard to believe that Buffy Summers won't be back on our screens down the road – and we have Parton to thank for helping make all of this a reality.

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