Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: how i met your mother, Josh Radnor

How I Met Your Mother: Josh Radnor Loves But Isn't Close with Co-Stars

Though he loves them, How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor explains why he isn't close with his co-stars - and why that's okay.

Article Summary Josh Radnor says he is not especially close with the How I Met Your Mother cast now, despite nine years together.

The How I Met Your Mother star says there is no bad blood, just the natural drift that happens after a long show ends.

Radnor compares the cast to family more than friends, saying deep love remains even if it is not active day to day.

He still texts Jason Segel, sees Cobie Smulders on Zoom, and last saw Alyson Hannigan at his 2024 wedding.

Just in case you're wondering if the cast of How I Met Your Mother is keeping in touch, the answer appears to be "no," according to Josh Radnor. That's the big takeaway from a new interview with the actor, as he appeared on an episode of the Half the Picture Podcast, as host Billy Barnell sat down with Radnor to talk about his career. Usually, especially with sitcoms, unless everyone can't stand each other and absolutely refuses to chat once a show is done, there's usually some kind of camaraderie with former castmates. And you would think that being on one of the biggest shows on CBS (a sitcom in the middle of multiple high-rated dramas, no less) for nine years would bond people a little more strongly than those who died out sooner. Turns out, not the case with this show.

Josh Radnor Doesn't Really Chat With His How I Met Your Mother Co-Stars

Radnor went into detail, citing that it has nothing to do with personalities, bad blood, or any kind of conflict. It's more a matter of people simply drifting apart, saying, "I have love for all these people. It's like college, where you have this very intense time together, and you think you're going to be, you can't imagine not seeing each other every day because you've seen each other every day for so long. And then it just disperses, and you just go out and live your life. […] I think that there's a yearning, especially when a show is so centered around friendship, people really want to believe that me and Neil [Patrick Harris] and Jason [Segel] are hitting bars in New York City together."

"They really want to believe that. I think it's a little more like family than friends in that you don't get to choose your family. We were cast. We didn't choose each other. And family dynamics come out to play when you're in an environment like that for so long. But you also have love that is quite deep and rich and probably everlasting, but it's not an active love. Acting is like love affairs that you have, and then you move on."

Throughout the interview, Radnor says he occasionally texts Segel about memories from the set, that he sees Cobie Smulders on Zoom calls, and that he last saw Alyson Hannigan at his wedding in early 2024. As for Harris, the two last chatted on the How We Made Your Mother rewatch podcast about some tensions on set, but nothing suggested there was any hatred between them. It all simply sounds like the cast went their separate ways once their sitcom days were done.

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