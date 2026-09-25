Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

How Well Do Scrubs Stars Braff, Chalke & Faison Know Their Show?

Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison get quizzed on how well they know the medical sitcom and its previous seasons.

Article Summary Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison test how well they remember the beloved medical sitcom.

The Scrubs trivia game covers standout moments, running jokes, romances, and deep-cut details from the original series.

Questions spotlight J.D., Elliot, Turk, Dr. Cox, and Carla, with bonus rounds that challenge even longtime Scrubs fans.

Answers reveal which Scrubs memories the cast nailed, missed, and laughed through ahead of the ABC revival’s return.

As we inch closer to Scrubs revival season two (season 11 overall), stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison are picking up where they left off in terms of their respective antics, and even more fun promoting the show than ever before. The three played trivia related to the Bill Lawrence-created series, currently with Aseem Batra as showrunner. The bulk of the questions trace back to the original nine-season run on NBC and ABC from 2001-2010 before the current 2026 ABC revival. When we last left our heroes, JD (Braff) found new love in Rachel Bilson's Charlie, Elliot (Chalke) is dating medical pilot Wes (Andy Ridings), and Turk (Faison) is finding joy again in his work after rekindling his working relationship with JD, and finally adjusting to his wife, Carla's (Judy Reyes) menopause while trying to remain supportive. The trio spoke to TV Insider, who set the game.

Scrubs Stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke & Donald Faison Test Their Series Knowledge.

Here are the questions asked of Braff, Chalke, and Faison, which include a few bonus questions. You can see how many you can get right with the answers below.

In 'My Way Home,' which is a tribute to 'The Wizard of Oz,' J.D.'s shoes made him Dorothy, but which of these is true about the other character?

The answers are "Elliot needs a brain," "Turk needs courage," and "Carla needs a heart." J.D. had plenty of whirlwind romances, which of these actors playing J.D.'s girlfriend appeared in the most episodes? The selections are Heather Graham, Elizabeth Banks, and Tara Reid. What did Elliot rip up before getting her makeover in season 3? The selections are: teddy bear, kitty cat poster, and magazine. What was the name of the old girlfriend Turk was talking to that made Carla move out? Turk and J.D. play a game where they have to find a hidden object on each other's bodies. The game is called: Find the Sardine, Find the Saltine, or Find the Stroopwafel. What was the color of the pillowcase on the bed when J.D. and Elliot first hooked up in 'My Drug Buddy' in season 1? The answers are lavender, rose, or daffodil.

Bonus: Who did J.D. accidentally kiss in 'My Lips Are Sealed' season 4? The answers are Carla, Jordan, and Dr. Cox. Which of these female popstar names did Dr. Cox use to refer to J.D.? The selections are Beyoncé, Britney, or Shakira.

Bonus: What female name did J.D. call Dr. Cox? The answers are Alice, Eleanor, or Jane. Finish the quote: "Everything comes down to ______." What kind of creature lived under Sacred Heart? Braff, "A manatee." Bonus: What other show just mentioned a sea lion? Braff, "Shrinking."

The answers are:

Click to reveal spoiler Elliot needs a brain, Elizabeth Banks, kitty cat poster, Rosanna, Find the Saltine, rose, Carla, all of them, Eleanor, poo, and Julian

Season two of Scrubs, which also stars Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, Amanda Morrow, Michael James Scott, Vanessa Bayer, John Higgins, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, with recurring favorites and guest stars John C. McGinley, Christa Miller, Robert Maschio, Phill Lewis, Darcy Michael, Scott Foley, and Neil Flynn, premieres its first two episodes on September 30th on ABC and the following day on Hulu.

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