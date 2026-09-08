Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

How Well Do SNL UK Cast Members Know Those Series 1 Sketches?

How well do cast members from SNL UK know the sketches from the first series? Can they guess the correct sketch based on just a comment?

Article Summary SNL UK cast members test how well they know Season 1 sketches by guessing each sketch from viewer comments.

Al Nash, Hammed Animashaun, Celeste Dring, Emma Sidi and more take part in the latest SNL UK challenge video.

SNL UK Series 2 launches this weekend with Jeff Goldblum hosting and CMAT joining as the musical guest.

Freddie Meredith joins the SNL UK cast ahead of Series 2, with new dates set across September and October 2026.

With Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK kicking off Series 2 this weekend with host Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Wicked) and musical guest CMAT, SNL UK kicked off the week with the news that actor and comedian Freddie Meredith (Such Brave Girls, Big Boys) had joined the cast. Now, we're getting a chance to spend some time with cast members Al Nash, Hammed Animashaun, Jack Shep, Celeste Dring, Emma Sidi, Ayoade Bamgboye, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Paddy Young, and Larry Dean, as they're tasked with a special challenge. Can they guess the sketch from the comment?

SNL UK's Season 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith. Here's a rundown of the show dates (so far) for 2026: September 12th, 19th, and 26th; October 10th, 17th, and 24th (along with a look behind the scenes at the filming of the new Series 2 opening titles):

Here's a look back at what we learned about Meredith's backstory earlier today when the casting news was announced:

Hometown: London, more specifically Shepherd's Bush

Comedy Heroes: Jamie Demetriou, Tim Key, Tina Fey, Nathan Fielder, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan, Steve Carell, and Julia Davis.

Why did you want to be part of the "SNL UK" cast? "It's a no-brainer, it's the most iconic comedy show, and it looks like so much fun. It will undoubtedly inform everything I do for the rest of my career and I can't wait for the experience. It's SNL!!!"

What is your background in live performance or sketch comedy? "I trained at drama school and began working professionally in theatre. Over time, I found myself increasingly drawn to comedy and started doing stand‑up alongside my acting work, and that naturally led me into making short sketches online."

SNL UK is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, with James Longman as lead producer. UTAS UK Productions is overseen by Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Andy Charles Smith serves as lead producer for UTAS UK Productions with Shanna Baynard as Executive in Charge of Production alongside Hannah Peddar, Production Executive. SNL UK was commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, and for SNL UK S2, Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer for Sky.

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