I May Destroy You, Unorthodox & More Earn Indie Spirit Awards TV Noms

The new year is going to bring a number of firsts to The Film Independent Spirit Awards. For the first time, the awards ceremony will not take place before the Academy Awards as had been its tradition. Instead, the Indie Spirit broadcast will take place in primetime on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET on IFC. Another first this year is the recognition of quality television/streaming series in addition to its recognition of the best in film- and on Tuesday, Laverne Cox, Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins, and actress-director Olivia Wilde announced who the inaugural nominees would be, and it turned into some good news for I May Destroy You, Unorthodox, and more.

Here's a look at this year's Indie Spirit television categories and nominees:

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

Executive Producers: Jeff Dupre, Joshua Bennett, Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius

City So Real

Produced by: Zak Piper, Steve James

Executive Producers: Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Alex Kotlowitz, Gordon Quinn, Betsy Steinberg, Jolene Pinder

Immigration Nation

Executive Producers: Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson

Co-Executive Producers: Andrey Alistratov, Jay Arthur Sterrenberg, Lauren Haber

Love Fraud

Executive Producers: Rachel Grady, Heidi Ewing, Amy Goodman Kass, Vinnie Malhotra, Jihan Robinson, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman

We're Here

Creators/Executive Producers: Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram

Executive Producers: Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Peter LoGreco

Co-Executive Producers: Erin Haglund, Sabrina Mar

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

I May Destroy You

Creator/Executive Producer: Michaela Coel

Executive Producers: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni

Little America

Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis, Arthur Spector, Alan Yang, Siân Heder, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon

Small Axe

Executive Producers: Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen

A Teacher

Creator/Executive Producer: Hanna Fidell

Executive Producers: Michael Costigan, Kate Mara, Louise Shore, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst

Co-Executive Producer: Daniel Pipski

Unorthodox

Creator/Executive Producer: Anna Winger

Creator: Alexa Karolinski

Executive Producer: Henning Kamm

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Elle Fanning – The Great

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Abby McEnany – Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón – We Are Who We Are

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Conphidance – Little America

Adam Ali – Little America

Nicco Annan – P-Valley

Amit Rahav – Unorthodox

Harold Torres – Zero, Zero, Zero

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

I May Destroy You

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight