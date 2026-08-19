Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Mr. T, netflix, Untold

I Pity The Fool Who Doesn't Watch The Trailer For Netflix's Mr. T Doc!

Set to hit Netflix on September 8th, here's the trailer for Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool, focusing on the life of the pop culture icon.

Article Summary Netflix dropped the trailer for Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool, a new documentary premiering September 8.

The Mr. T special traces Laurence Tureaud’s rise from humble beginnings to 1980s pop culture superstardom.

Untold Mr. T covers The A-Team, Rocky III, pro wrestling, animation, commercials, and his wider legacy.

Netflix’s Untold series turns to Mr. T for a long-overdue look at the man behind the mohawk and gold chains.

Netflix has released the trailer for Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool. The special will look at the life of Laurence Tureaud aka Mr. T, from his time dominating television as a member of the A-Team, through his unforgettable role in Rocky 3 as Clubber Lang, to his various endeavors into professional wrestling, animation, commercials, and just generally being one of the most famous people of the 1980's and more. Frankly, it is about time that he got his due.

Netflix Gives Mr. T His Flowers

"Before the gold chains, mohawk, and Hollywood fame of The A-Team and Rocky III, there was Laurence Tureaud. This is the extraordinary origin story behind one of the most unlikely and beloved icons in entertainment — Mr. T. The Untold series of sports documentary films has chronicled some of the wildest stories from the last two decades, including the murder of former NFL great Steve McNair, the epic 2004 "Malice at the Palace" brawl between the NBA's Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers, Jake Paul's unlikely transition from controversial internet personality to polarizing boxing star, and more."

I have really enjoyed a lot of these Untold episodes. A lot of recent sports history makes for a great watch, but every once in a while, we want to see something about a subject that hasn't been covered in a while, or at all. Mr. T fits into that space perfectly. He means so much to so many people, but like me, I just feel like I do not know anything about the man beyond his roles. I do know he loves his mother, but that is about it. So I will be there with bells on to watch this, and I am pretty pumped. Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool debuts on the streaming service on September 8th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!