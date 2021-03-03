Impact Preview: Cow Masks, Eye Patches, Fedoras, Mohawks, Cowboy Hats

Here's what's happening on Impact Wrestling tonight. Ace Austin, Black Taurus, and Chris Bey will compete in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender for the X-Division championship. The three won a six-man tag match on Impact last week against Willie Mack, Josh Alexander, and Trey Miguel. The X-Division Championship match will likely occur at Impact's upcoming Sacrifice event in March.

Also happening on Impact tonight, The Good Brothers will team with NJPW's FinJuice to take on XXXL and Reno Scum in an eight-man tag team match. The match will further the building angle between the Good Brothers and FinJuice that will surely end in a match at Sacrifice. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will take on Jordynne Grace in what appears to be a non-title match. Additionally, Brian Myers will face Eddie Edwards one-on-one next week, with his podcast host turned mortal enemy Matt Cardona as the special guest referee. Scott D'Amore originally booked the match as an Eye for an Eye match, but that was just a vehicle to mock WWE and doesn't seem to be a real stipulation.

And last but not least on the Impact pre-show, Before the Impact, straight out of Swinger's Palace, Chris Sabin and James Storm take on Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera. Check out the lineup in gallery form below and check back later tonight for the illustrious El Presidente's take on the show.