Impact Wrestling Recap: Who Shot John E. Bravo Revealed!

On Impact Wrestling this week, John E. Bravo's would-be killer is revealed! Plus: Old Man Shamrock and Sami Callihan gone wild!

After the torture of a three-hour Monday Night Raw, it's always nice to cleanse the pallet with Impact Wrestling. I'm Jude Terror and this is The Shovel. Let's dispense with the pleasantries and get this show on the road.

This post is part 2 of a 2 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2

Impact Wrestling Recap for November 24th, 2020 Part 2

Rich Swann talks to Willie Mack backstage. Chris Bey interrupts and wants Mack to leave so he can talk to Swann. Swann isn't having it. He tells Bey to leave. Bey tries to entice Swann with the prestige and fortune of a match against Bey. He calls Mack a loser and Swann gets pissed. Bey leaves but tells Swann to call him if he can get past Old Man Shamrock tonight.

The North come out. Karl Anderson comes out alone. He stops at the top of the stage with a microphone. He brags about all the belts the Good Brothers have won and about being the current Impact champions. He brings out the "phenomenal" opponent the Good Brothers' promised last week. But it's actually Swoggle because of course it is. This was rumored on the dirt sheets earlier tonight and I didn't want to believe it. Swoggle is "The Wee-nominal One."

Swoggle and Page have a match. Page doesn't take it seriously and doesn't pin Swoggle when he has the chance due to his arrogance, and so of course he ends up getting rolled up by Swoggle later.

Swoggle defeats Ethan Page via pinfall

Page throws a tantrum in the ring and then it's time for more wrestler's court. Madison Rayne has just finished talking to Johnny Swinger and now it's Tommy Dreamer's turn. Dreamer asks if Swinger really thought he'd get away with this. Swinger says he wouldn't screw up his awesome career. He says he's the OJ Simpson of professional wrestling. Dreamer confirms Swinger hasn't read a newspaper since 1991. Dreamer has no more questions. The defense rests. Dreamer calls Raverand James Mitchell to the stand. He asks Mitchell the significance of virgin blood in his world. Mitchell says the blood is highly prized by some people, and he suspected a specific person of being behind the shooting.

Rosemary takes the stand. Dreamer asks her when she started having feelings for Bravo. Rosemary says it's personal. Dreamer asks if she ever loved Bravo. Rosemary says no. Bravo wasn't worthy of them, but once they caught the scent of his virgin blood, which is strongest on the virgin's wedding night… Suddenly, Bravo is in the courtroom, awake and healed up, and he calls her a bitch. They argue. D-Lo calls for order and says it's clear who shot Bravo. But Bravo says it wasn't Rosemary. He didn't see the shooter, but he could smell the shooter. Impact takes a commercial break.

Dreamer has Larry D on the stand now with a lie detector hooked up. He asks if he shot Bravo. Larry says "no" and it's not a lie. But Dreamer has one more trick up his sleeve: he squirts cologne on Larry, turning him into Lawrence D. Lawrence admits he shot Bravo for stealing his woman. D-Lo declares Johnny Swinger not guilty.

Fallah Bahh is in the ring. Daivari comes out. They have a match. About 30 seconds in, Joe Doering and Eric Young come out and beat the crap out of them. Young grabs a mic. He says the world is sick and he and Doering are the cure. Rhino runs out. He takes out Young and goes after Doering, but Rhino is outnumbered and gets beat up. Young and Doering leave.

Swoggle, Crazzy Steve, and TJP talk backstage. TJP thanks Steve for helping him mess with Rohit Raju and reveals that Steve earned himself an X-Division title shot because of it. Brian Myers walks through a door and mocks the three of them and says none of them can be champion. Impact takes a commercial break.

Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee talk to James Mitchell about Su Yung. They want his help to change Su Yung into Susie to make it easier for them to beat her. Mitchell agrees to help them.

Josh Matthews and Matt Striker discuss making deals with the devil. Striker turns it into a shot at WWE, comparing it to signing a contract with a ban on third parties and "low residuals." Heh. Props, Striker.

They talk about the matches for next week. XXXL will face the Motor City Machine Guns. Rohit Raju will defend the X-Division Championship against Crazzy Steve. Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle will face Jordan Grace and Jazz in the Knockouts tag title tournament. And Willie Mack will fight Chris Bey after Bey called him a loser earlier tonight.

Old Man Shamrock and Sami Callihan come to the ring. Rich Swann comes to the ring. Impact goes to commercials. Then they have a match, which Shamrock mostly dominates, but which Swann wins by reversing a submission attempt to a pinning combo.

Rich Swann defeats Old Man Shamrock via pinfall

Shamrock punches out the ref after the match. Sami Callihan runs out and hits a package piledriver on Swann. Sami gets his baseball bat and brings it into the ring, but Eddie Edwards runs out to make the save. He ends up beat down though and now and Sami tapes his arm to the top rope. Then Sami hits him in the head with the bat, causing fake blood to pour out all over Edwards' face. Officials come out to put a stop to this. Old Man Shamrock knocks out D-Lo Brown. Sami assaults Eddie some more. Impact goes off the air.

This was the best episode of Impact in a while. The John E. Bravo mystery paid off in an entertaining way, all of the current feuds advanced in some way, and we got some good wrestling as well. Tomorrow is AEW and NXT and then it's Turkey Day, so while you're filling your face, remember how thankful you are for this column.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: Impact Wrestling Edition for November 24th, 2020.

Impact Wrestling Recap – Hey Look, It's Jazz

Impact Wrestling Recap: Who Shot John E. Bravo Revealed!