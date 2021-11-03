Inventing Anna: Shonda Rhimes Netflix Series Set for February; Images

Shonda Rhimes continues her creative juggernaut with the upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna, set to premiere in February 2022. While Rhimes has her name attached to projects like Bridgerton, whose second season premieres next year as well, she has had a connection through her production company, Shondaland, but not necessarily her personal touch in terms of writing for the show. For this series, she's back to writing again after doing so for her ABC show, Scandal.

Inventing Anna was inspired after Rhimes read about a true story back in May 2018, regarding the schemes and scamming that happened at the hands of a Russian woman who went by the name of Anna Delvey and lived in NYC. This woman continued to spend money like she had to get rid of it in a hurry, spending sprees and handing out hundred dollar bills and always paying cash. What came out about this woman shocked some, but not others since the origin of her wealth was always put into question as she traveled and spent continuously. Eventually, her true name came out (Anna Sorokin) and so did a web of fraudulent activity that expanded and got messy as it was looked into.

Playing the title character of Anna in this upcoming miniseries is Julia Garner, who is most known for her role in the Netflix series Ozark as Ruth Langmore. Appearing alongside her, as Anna's lawyer, Vivian who is loosely based on the real-life lawyer, is known Veep actor Anna Chlumsky. Inventing Anna will explore how this individual affected those around her and how everything led to her being sent to prison. The story won't be through Anna's eyes, but instead through Vivian's in interviews and interactions she has with Anna and those who knew her or were swindled by her. The Netflix series will be premiering on the platform in February of 2022, with a specific date yet to be released.