Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible

Invincible Burger Mart Teaser: Season 5 Set for Feb. 17th Premiere

We've got a new Burger Mart teaser announcing that Prime Video's Invincible will be back on our screens for Season 5 on February 17th, 2027.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Invincible returns for Season 5 on February 17, 2027, with the premiere date revealed in a new Burger Mart teaser.

The Invincible teaser riffs on Damien Darkblood and the Hell storyline, with Darkblood proving he really doesn’t get TV production.

Season 5 finds Mark reeling from last season as he tries to make the world better, even if it costs him friends and allies.

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, with Robert Kirkman and Skybound Animation behind the series.

There's nothing like a Burger Mart teaser to drop important intel about the fifth season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible. For example, after watching Mark rip Damien Darkblood a new one for the Hell storyline and seeing how Damien plans to make up for it (yeah, he really doesn't understand television production), we learned that Season 5 will premiere on February 17th, 2027, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. But before you get to the announcement teaser, check out the official overview for the fifth season.

Still reeling from his role in the Earth-shattering events of last season, the fifth season finds Mark searching for a way to make the world better, even if that means risking everything – including the relationships, friends, and allies he holds dear. Mark's forced to decide what kind of hero he is and what he's willing to do to save his planet's future – and if the ends always justify the means when millions of lives hang in the balance.

Based on the award-winning comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons. The voice cast also includes Jonathan Banks, Eric Bauza, Clancy Brown, Christian Convery, Grey DeLisle, Zoey Deutch, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Danai Gurira, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Tatiana Maslany, Lee Pace, Aaron Paul, Khary Payton, Jay Pharoah, Jack Quaid, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, Matthew Rhys, and Ben Schwartz.

The series is produced by Skybound Entertainment's in-house animation studio, Skybound Animation. The executive producers are Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. The co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.

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