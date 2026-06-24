Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible

Invincible Renewed for Season 6; Season 5: Jack Quaid as Gravitator

Jack Quaid will voice Gravitator in Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible Season 5, which was renewed for Season 6.

Article Summary Invincible Season 5 is officially set for 2027, though Prime Video has not announced a release window yet.

Prime Video also renewed Invincible for Season 6 during Annecy, giving the animated hit an early green light.

Jack Quaid joins Invincible Season 5 as Gravitator/Chris, with Matthew Rhys and Lee Pace returning.

Aaron Paul previously stepped away from Powerplex, but a new Instagram tease hints at an Invincible return.

Okay, so here's what we know about the fifth season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible. First up, the animated series will be back in 2027 – just don't ask for a release window quite yet. Regarding the season's voice acting, it's wrapped. As for who will be returning, we're getting Matthew Rhys back as Dinosaurus, with Lee Pace's Thragg also returning. As for Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest, he will not be back (though fans still won't believe it). During Prime Video panel at the Annecy Animation Festival on Wednesday, executive producer and co-showrunner Kirkman revealed that Jack Quaid (The Boys) will play Gravitator/Chris, and that the series has gotten a Season 6 green light.

But what about Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld) returning as Scott Duvall, aka Powerplex? Heading into the end of 2025, Paul explained why he needed to step away from voicing the role (more on that below) – but based on what Paul posted on Instagram Stories, a return might very well be on the way.

Checking in with the Kinda Funny Games podcast in November 2025, Paul shared that he was asked to return to Invincible as Powerplex and revealed why he turned down the offer. "They asked me to come back, but for the next season. But I got to tell you, that show, I'm such a fan of. I watch every episode. I love it. But it was just way too grueling on my psyche, you know?" Paul went on to discuss how voicing the character was "a little intense," adding that Powerplex wasn't "just messing around" and was "going through like turmoil, you know?" That became too great a personal burden for Paul to bear. "How I approach everything I do, I really put myself in that skin. And it was a skin I didn't feel comfortable in, you know, to be honest. Yeah. I did not I didn't want to do it anymore. I'm like, I love you guys. I really do. And the thing is, everyone involved in that camp is amazing, you know? But what it did to me, I didn't like. And so, I couldn't continue."

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