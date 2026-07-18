Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: iron fist, shang chi

Iron Fist: Finn Jones Hoping for Danny Rand/Shang-Chi Face-Off

Iron Fist star Finn Jones on if he wants to play a different MCU character and why it's time for Danny Rand to meet Simu Liu's Shang-Chi.

Finn Jones feels like the forgotten man in The Defenders lately, mainly because he's literally the only major Netflix Marvel series star who hasn't officially been reintroduced in the MCU, either on Disney+ or in films. Through two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, we've seen the returns of major characters: Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and, in the season two finale, Mike Colter's Luke Cage. With Disney's open filming on Season 3, fans have already caught shots of Jones with Ritter and Colter, and Elodie Yung's Elektra, both confirmed by Getty Images, but still, The Mouse won't acknowledge anything, so the convention scene has stepped up. Before Colter's official return, New York Comic Con already put him in a panel with Cox, D'Onofrio, and Ritter. Now, Florida Supercon had a Defenders reunion, and Jones, who's not officially back yet, hypothetically addressed his MCU future, because again, Disney.

Iron Fist Star Finn Jones on If He Wants to Play a Different MCU Character and Who He Wants Danny Rand to Meet

When asked if there's another MCU character he would like to play than the martial artist superhero, "I'm Danny Rand until I die," the Game of Thrones alum said (via ComicBook.com). Following that up, he also responded to which superhero he would want to share a scene with, and it's one featured in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. "We've seen Danny a lot in the kind of street-level New York world," he said. "I think it would be kind of cool to see him go a bit more mystical, a bit more powerful, maybe fight Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) a little bit."

During Rand's two seasons in Iron Fist, the series never had that crossover opportunity despite Iron Fist and Shang-Chi crossing paths several times in the Marvel Comics. We did get a second Iron Fist in the form of Colleen Wing, played by Jennifer Henwick, who said she's not in season three of Daredevil: Born Again. Since The Copenhagen Test star's role in the 2021 Destin Daniel Cretton film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the development of a sequel has been in the works, but nothing materialized. The upcoming film, set for release in December, will mark the character's live-action return after five years. For more, you can check out the entire article.

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