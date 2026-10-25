Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

Is Another SNL/SNL UK Crossover on the Way with George Fouracres?

Here's why it's looking like we might get SNL UK star George Fouracres making a guest appearance during SNL's return this weekend.

Article Summary SNL returns October 31 with host Inde Navarrette and Gracie Abrams, fueling fresh crossover buzz with SNL UK.

George Fouracres appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers adds intrigue to a possible SNL guest spot this week.

The speculation follows James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump surprise cameo in SNL UK’s recent cold open.

SNL’s next run also lines up Druski on November 7 and John Mulaney’s seventh hosting turn on November 14.

After Saturday Night Live star James Austin Johnson brought Donald Trump across the ocean for a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live UK earlier this month, could another SNL/SNL UK crossover be on the way? While nothing has been announced, we do have some interesting timelines in play. The first clue: SNL returns on October 31st, with host Inde Navarrette (Obsession) and musical guest Gracie Abrams. The second clue: SNL UK officially wrapped up its Series 2 run for the year, returning for six new shows in early 2027. The third clue: George Fouracres, who co-starred with Johnson in the SNL UK cold open, is scheduled as a guest on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers this Thursday. Of course, it could all be a coincidence – but having Fouracres appear on the Halloween show has a great vibe to it (and could be a great follow-up to the SNL UK cold open). Heading into next month, November 7th sees Druski hosting, with The Strokes as the musical guest. Following that, on November 14th, John Mulaney returns for a seventh time as host, accompanied by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump Invades SNL UK Cold Open

Heading into the second series of Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK and the 52nd season of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we worked up a "wish list" of things that we would like to – and that list included an in-season crossover between the shows. Well, we got our wish during the James Norton-hosted (with musical guest The Streets) edition of SNL UK – and it made so much sense. During the cold open, we see UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham (Fouracres) and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Freddie Meredith) discussing the current state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, with Zelenskyy emphasizing the need for the U.S. to be a stronger ally. "I will raise with Trump at the first opportunity," Burnham responds – and just like rubbing a genie's lamp, Johnson's Donald Trump entered the scene.

"You say my name and I appear. I got the idea from my very close friend Beetlejuice, the great Beetlejuice. It's one of the two reasons I like him. The other is that he's a sex pest… It's alleged; they can't prove that stuff," Trump noted upon his appearance, referencing the number of times Trump was named in the infamous Epstein files, as well as him being found guilty of sexual abuse in a court of law, and other accusations that have been made against him. Apparently, it's been getting to Trump to the point where he makes Burnham an offer: a job swap. "It's an awful job. It's a terrible place full of disgusting people. I don't know why I do it," Trump noted about being President of the United States, not exactly selling Burnham on the idea.

From there, Trump offered a mocking rundown of the top UK stories making headlines, including the Manchester City controversy that could see the legendary club hit with heavy penalties. In addition, Trump hit on the heated immigration debate around how to handle asylum seekers looking to cross the English Channel in small boats to go undetected. The U.S. POTUS also touched on the death of William Chapman, a 24-year-old former child actor, who was killed after entering a tiger enclosure at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

But the biggest knife-twist hit at the end, targeting both Trump and Russell Brand, who is currently standing trial for rape and sexual assault charges. "I'm in town to see my favorite comedian. He's performing live at the High Court in the role of defendant," Trump notes, a ten-ton reference to Brand. Before departing, Trump even broke the fourth wall to get in a dig at SNL UK, claiming that British comedy is in a "bad situation" when the show "doesn't have anyone who can play Trump."

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