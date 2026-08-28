Posted in: Avengers, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers endgame, hawkeye

Is Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Teasing Season 2 or Avengers Return?

As Jeremy Renner promotes Avengers: Endgame Encore and a costume tease on Instagram, it begs the question: Is there more Hawkeye on the way?

Article Summary Jeremy Renner’s Instagram costume tease and Endgame Encore promotion spark fresh Hawkeye Season 2 speculation.

Marvel fans are now wondering if Clint Barton could return in Avengers: Doomsday, not just Hawkeye on Disney+.

Hawkeye last appeared in 2021, with Clint Barton passing the spotlight to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

A reported Marvel pay dispute may explain the Hawkeye delay, but Renner’s new posts hint his MCU future may be active.

Perhaps Jeremy Renner is in the spirit of things since Marvel is rereleasing his final Avengers to date in the form of Avengers: Endgame Encore, or perhaps there's something a bit more to it with his MCU future. On top of promoting the film, which directing duo the Russos emphasize on paying extra attention to as their lead-in for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, the actor who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. (remember them?) agent Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, since Phase I's Thor (2011) appears to be going the extra mile on his Instagram reel in what appears to be his uniform with orchestra music. Does that mean we'll see Hawkeye again soon, either in Doomsday or a second season of the Disney+ series?

Jeremy Renner Teasing Hawkeye Return?

The Mayor of Kingstown star and two-time Oscar nominee last played Barton in the 2021 limited series, Hawkeye, starring opposite Hailee Steinfeld, who plays the younger Kate Bishop, who, in the comics, shares the same moniker, so technically, the title applies to both. As she grew up on adoring the Avengers, she takes up archery like her favorite hero, but finds herself in a bit of trouble as she tries to live a normal life, stumbling upon the famed Ronin costume that Clint wore during the Blip, the period when half the Earth's population faded out of existence following the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) due to Thanos's (Josh Brolin) use of the Infinity Gauntlet.

As the series takes place after Endgame, Barton, who is largely retired from superheroing, is trying to live the quiet life with his family around Christmas time when his past starts to resurface as Ronin made a ton of enemies, including Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who elicits the tracksuit mafia puts a giant target on Barton's back, and separately, Black Widow, Yelena (Florence Pugh). The series also led to the spinoff Echo, which stars Alaqua Cox as the titular character, aka Maya Lopez, who leaves her tracksuit mafia past behind after betraying Fisk, while trying to bring him to justice.

As far as why there hasn't been a season two of Hawkeye, there was a pay dispute between Marvel and Renner, which might have since been resolved, but we'll have to see, as he was obviously under no obligation to promote it. We're certainly not hearing his co-star Scarlet Johansson, who played fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and Black Widow, Natasha Romanov, since Iron Man II (2010), about said Avengers films. Check out the Instagram posts here and here.

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