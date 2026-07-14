Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Beauty

Is The Beauty a One-And-Done? Cast Options Have Reportedly Lapsed

Is FX Networks and Matthew Hodgson & Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall-starring adaptation of The Beauty done after one season?

Article Summary FX’s The Beauty is reportedly “on pause,” with cast options for another season allowed to lapse.

Deadline says there are currently no plans for The Beauty Season 2, fueling fears it may be one-and-done.

The move is not an official cancellation, but it’s a troubling sign for Ryan Murphy’s FX thriller adaptation.

The Beauty joins another recent Ryan Murphy series in limbo, raising more questions about its future at FX.

Looks like it's time to start firing up the fanfic, folks. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that FX Networks and Matthew Hodgson & Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall-starring adaptation of Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley's comic book series The Beauty is currently "on pause." Reportedly, the options on the cast for an additional season were allowed to lapse. Though not an official announcement that the show has ended/been canceled, it's definitely not a good sign – with DH adding that "there are no current plans for Season 2 of The Beauty." If this sounds somewhat familiar to what went down with ABC and Murphy's Doctor Odyssey, you're not alone.

In FX's The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed "The Beauty," who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, The Assassin (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. FX's The Beauty is a global thriller that asks: What would you sacrifice for perfection?

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jessica Alexander, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jaquel Spivey, Jon Jon Briones, and John Carroll Lynch.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, and produced by 20th Television, FX's The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Hurley, who serves as a consultant.

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