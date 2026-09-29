Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: a24, paramount

It Gets Worse, Major Players, Ministry of Time in A24/Paramount+ Deal

A new deal has A24 and Paramount+ releasing three British series on the streamer: It Gets Worse, Major Players, and The Ministry of Time.

Article Summary A24 and Paramount+ have struck a deal to bring three British scripted series to the streaming service.

A24 comedy It Gets Worse leads the rollout, debuting in November with Leo Reich creating and starring.

Major Players adds an A24 coming-of-age drama about two girls launching a women’s soccer team in London.

The Ministry of Time gives A24 another buzzy adaptation, turning Kaliane Bradley’s novel into a series.

A24 and Paramount+ are teaming up to release three new British scripted series. They are: the comedy It Gets Worse, the coming-of-age drama Major Players, and the adaptation of the novel The Ministry of Time. All three will debut on the streaming service, with It Gets Worse debuting in November. "For over a decade, A24 has produced some of the most exhilarating and thought-provoking independent series and films," said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals at Paramount+. "As we continue to bolster the service's original content offering, both through internal productions and external partnerships, we immediately knew these three A24 series from across the pond would strengthen Paramount+'s reputation as the leading destination for inventive, compelling stories."

A24 Is Everywhere Now

It Gets Worse was created and executive produced by star Leo Reich, and is a show about three young people who are starting to look around themselves — at their humiliating jobs, their non-existent love lives, and their rapidly dwindling will to live — and think: "wait. Wait WAIT. Surely it gets better than this? It has to get better than this. Right? Spoiler alert! It doesn't." The show stars Emily Fairn, Olive Gray, Sean Delaney, Dane Williams, India Mullen, and John Tothill, with guest stars including Adam Scott and Lena Dunham. Could be funny.

Next, Major Players: "Major Players is an original drama co-written by Molly Manning Walker (How To Have Sex) and Yasmin Joseph (A Thousand Blows) about two girls on the brink of adulthood and their mission to start a women's soccer team. Inspired by Molly's own experiences at high school, where crowd control was more urgent than education, the series is a love letter to soccer and a funny, wild exploration of young people in London today." This one feels most like an A24 show.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Time is adapted by Alice Birch (Succession, Normal People) from Kaliane Bradley's international and New York Times-bestselling novel. Our heroine, Sophy, achieves a hard-fought promotion in the civil service, only to learn that her role is to help a time traveler acclimatize to the modern world as part of a top-secret Ministry program. Commander Graham Gore is a Victorian polar explorer and one of several expats from history who are now part of the Ministry's extraordinary experiment. The professional friendship between Sophy and Graham develops into an intense forbidden romance just as the sinister nature of the Ministry's true intentions increasingly puts them in danger.

Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye, Top Boy) serves as lead director and executive producer. The show stars Aoife Hinds as Sophy and Billy Howle as Commander Graham Gore. Hong Chau is Adela, the Vice-Secretary of Expatriation, Adeel Akhtar is Quentin Ackerly, Sophy's 'handler' at The Ministry, with Tamara Lawrance as Simellia, a 'bridge' alongside Sophy. Starring as Commander Graham Gore's fellow 'expats' are Emily Fairn as Margaret Kemble, Josh Finan as Captain Arthur Reginald-Smyth, and Aisling Loftus as Anne Spencer. Tawfeek Barhom and Nahuel Pérez Biscayart star as the elusive Brigadier and Salese. Sophy's parents, Peter and Channary, will be played by Ciarán Hinds and Hélène Patarot. A lot of people read that book, and I know people who will be very excited for this. Good get for A24.

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