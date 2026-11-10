Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: IT, it: welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry: "Misbehaving" Kids Get Pennywise: Bill Skarsgård

It: Welcome to Derry star Bill Skarsgård on when he taps into Pennywise around his children and how selective he is with playing villains.

Article Summary It: Welcome to Derry star Bill Skarsgård jokes that Pennywise comes out when his kids are “misbehaving.”

On Happy Sad Confused, Skarsgård says Nosferatu can pop in too, calling himself a “schizophrenic daddy.”

Bill Skarsgård says he’s selective about villains, only taking roles that feel original and unlike past work.

It: Welcome to Derry continues Pennywise’s return, with Skarsgård teasing why the killer clown never stays gone.

Apparently, having villains as part of your signature roles has its perks, according to Bill Skarsgård, who plays Pennywise in Warner Bros.' It franchise with the 2017 original film, 2019's sequel Chapter Two, and the HBO Max prequel series It: Welcome to Derry. Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Mosquito Bowl star spoke to host Josh Horowitz about if he was ever tempted to tap into his more sinister characters in front of children.

It: Welcome to Derry Star Bill Skarsgård on Unleashing Pennywise on "Misbehaving" Children

"Yeah, if they misbehave," Skarsgard, who shares two children with Swedish actress Alida Morberg, admitted with a laugh. Sometimes, he even changes it up: "He can slip out there," the actor added. "Can slip in, can slip out, and Nosferatu can pop in. There's a whole colorful bunch of schizophrenic daddy." Skarsgard played the title character in the 2024 Peacock remake of the F.W. Murnau 1922 classic from Robert Eggers.

Despite several measures in place against the demon clown, Pennywise always comes back, including the upcoming second season of the Andy and Barbara Muschietti-created series, as the duo was also creatively involved in the original theatrical adaptation of the Stephen King book, with Warner Bros. splitting the film into two parts.

As far as how Skarsgard selects his antagonists, "For a villain, it would have to be something that felt original to me, that was something that I hadn't done before," he told Horowitz. "I feel, kind of, spent with those things. But there are villains [that] could be really fun in different ways, and if it's the right kind." For more, including The Mosquito Bowl, Hideo Kojima, and more, you can check out the entire interview. It: Welcome to Derry, which also stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar, Stephen Rider, and Matilda Lawler, is available on HBO Max.

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