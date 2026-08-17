Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Renewed for 1935-Set Season 2: Teaser Released

EPs Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti, and showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry has been officially renewed for Season 2.

Who cares if it was one of the worst-kept "secrets" going in television? At least it's now official! That's right, EPs Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti, and showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry has been officially renewed for a second season. Continuing to explore and expand on the amazing world Stephen King created is an absolute privilege. The support of our partners at HBO and Warner Bros. Television is priceless. Boy, do we love our jobs!" Andy & Barbara Muschietti shared in a statement when the news was announced, which also included an early Season 2 teaser. Set in the world of Stephen King's "IT" universe, It: Welcome to Derry is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two. The second season takes place in 1935 during the Great Depression and centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, It: Welcome to Derry is based on the novel It by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Jamie Travis, and Dhana Gilbert are executive producers.

Sharing that "We're very excited, we're in the writers' room right now," Andy Muschietti elaborated on his previous reveal that Season 2 would be set in 1935 (27 years prior to the first season) and focus on the Bradley Gang Massacre. "There's gonna be a lot of that Depression-era hustling in the air in our characters. Everybody's trying to get by and survive the circumstances. They are gonna do crazy things," Muschietti shared with Variety earlier this month. "And of course, the social, cultural, horrible things that were happening in the era, too. We're not going to skip those. [They are the] very center and the heart of our story." With the season set nearly three decades prior to the opening season, viewers should prepare themselves for a brutally honest look at Derry during the '30s.

"In this case, on the surface, Derry is a graveyard almost. It's a carcass of something because people are depleted, poor, tired, jobless, homeless. The kids don't have a suburban, comforting life. They're in a very different situation. Some of them are orphans or runaways, and so the environment is pretty bleak. But there's always the aspect of hope that is always there, burning, and it's what keeps our new group going." Though the two seasons have quite a bit of distance between them on the timeline, Muschietti added that there will be a common factor between the time periods: "There will always be the connection, there's a family tree that appears."

During April's Deadline's Contenders TV event, Andy Muschietti shared some additional insights into how the creative team is digging deeper into Stephen King's original 1986 novel, It, to develop upon some of the subplots that the bestselling author included in the work. "It's 1935 – we're now working on it, and it's so much fun," Muschietti offered. "For the ones of you who read the books, probably the Bradley Gang sounds familiar. The Bradley Gang was a gang of bank robbers that – not accidentally, but they were on their way somewhere, and they stopped in Derry to buy some ammo and something horrible happens."

"The Bradley Gang is based on the Brady Gang, which is a real-life gang of robbers that were executed in the streets of Bangor, Maine. And now we're creating the event that the big paroxysm of violence in this case will be the massacre of a Bradley gang," he added. "There's like three big events in Welcome to Derry Season 1 … and Season 3 would be the explosion of the Kitchener Iron Works, which is a big explosion during an Easter egg hunt where a hundred kids lost their lives. It's always there f**king around, so that much I can tell you."

For Muschietti, the second season's Depression-era period offers a different look at life in America, worlds apart from the suburban style we've seen previously. "It's fascinating because the thing that is so much fun in this stage of development is that we're facing an era, which is the Depression Era, that changes dramatically the setup of things. There's no suburban comfort – the trope of the kids that live in suburbia, and they ride their bikes, and suddenly one of them disappears, is nothing like this. This is in 1935. It's a very dire situation. People are very poor. They're struggling to survive, so the setup will be very different."

It: Welcome to Derry EP Discusses Seasons 2 & 3 Plans

The exchange between Pennywise and Marge (Matilda Lawler) when Pennywise revealed a whole lot to Marge about what the future could hold – and a whole lot about how much more of a threat IT could be than we realized. A direct connection to the films was made by confirming fan speculation that Marge is the mother of Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader in the films). In addition, it added a new threat to Pennywise's arsenal: his ability to experience the past, present, and future at the same time in the moment. Could Pennywise be looking to change his fate in 2016?

Speaking with Variety, Andy Muschietti reaffirmed the plan to revisit the past over the next two seasons, assuming they become a reality, which would align with Pennywise's 27-year cycles. "Yeah, that was always the plan from the beginning. Our first pitch to Stephen King was to tell the story backwards. I can't say too much about the logic behind it, because I don't want to spoil it, but it has to do with how Pennywise experiences time in a non-linear way. We sort of hinted at it at the end of the season," Andy Muschietti shared. "We can only say the stuff that's already known, like it's in 1935, 27 years before Season 1, and it involves the massacre of the Bradley Gang from the books. It takes place during the Depression in Derry, and there are some new characters and some characters from this season as well, but younger versions of them."

Andy Muschietti also discussed the reasoning behind the Marge/Richie Tozier connection and what Pennywise's perspective on time could mean for The Official It: Welcome to Derry Podcast Season 1, with hosts Princess Weekes and Marc Bernardin.

Andy Muschietti on Making That Marge/Richie Tozier Connection: "First, let's talk about Marge being Richie's mom. This was one of the first things I thought of. I wanted to connect our group of Losers from the movies to this new group of kids. It's almost inevitable to do a connection there, but I did want one of the characters to be Richie's mom. And not reveal it until the very last episode. So that's that was a reason, whimsical really, because I can't find more explanations than creating a character in this new group that has the DNA of Rich or at least part of it, because we see her many times, she has verbal diarrhea, neurosis, and anxiety that Richie has that he copes with by being the funny kid. So part of that behavior, part of that personality, it's something that comes from his mom, and from a very early age we see it. And this is very much connected to the idea of telling the story backwards."

Andy Muschietti on How The Way IT Experiences Time "Brings Another Layer of Threat": "You know, this very genesis of this project, when we pitched it to Stephen King, was gonna be a story told backwards, and connects to my curiosity about a very specific mention in the book about IT not being a creature that experiences time in a linear way, like we humans do. I think it's only mentioned once in the book, and it's presented as more like a question, like a speculation. But you know, as many other things in IT, questions and speculations are truths. You know, that's the way that Stephen King has to express these things. He wants to keep things very mysterious and cryptic. So everything that he wants to say, he does it in question marks. So that is something that piqued my curiosity a lot. And given that we were creating a prequel where basically everybody knows that IT will die in 2016. What can we bring to this prequel that actually has people on the edge of their seats, even when they know that the monster is gonna die at the end? And this is the answer. There's another story, there's a hidden story where our monster is revealed to be traveling in a different direction of time. It brings another layer of threat."

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