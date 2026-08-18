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It: Welcome to Derry, Rick and Morty S10, IASIP: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Always Sunny, Heated Rivalry, TWD: Dead City, It: Welcome to Derry, Lanterns, and more!

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 10 is tracking for summer 2027, with Dan Harmon and Scott Marder offering an update.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia leads the lineup with previews, a Season 18 tease, and a Lynne Marie Stewart tribute.

It: Welcome to Derry scores a Season 2 renewal, while Lanterns, Strange New Worlds, and X-Men ’97 add fresh updates.

BCTV Daily Dispatch also rounds up Heated Rivalry, TWD: Dead City, The Traitors: New Blood, GLOW, and more TV news.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, RJ Decker, Heated Rivalry, Paramount-Warner Bros, GLOW, TWD: Dead City, The Traitors: New Blood, It: Welcome to Derry, Strange New Worlds, Lanterns, X-Men '97, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 18th, 2026:

Rick and Morty Season 10 Tracking for Summer 2027: Harmon & Marder

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E02 Honored Lynne Marie Stewart

RJ Decker Season 2 Teaser: ABC Releases Early Look at Returning Series

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Ep. 6 Preview: Merlin Mix-Up

Heated Rivalry: Tierney Talks Season 2; Author Signals Filming Start

Paramount: States Should Put Up $1.9B Bond; States: We Don't Think So

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Here's Our S18E01 & S18E02 Preview

WWE Raw Preview 8/17: Special Delivery for Roman Reigns Tonight

GLOW Star Sydelle Noel Reflects on Legacy, Career Watershed Moment

Check Out 18 Seconds of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E05 Images: Tempted by Paradise

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E05: "Imperialis" Images Released

The Traitors: New Blood Official Trailer, First-Look Images Released

It: Welcome to Derry Renewed for 1935-Set Season 2: Teaser Released

A Different World Official Trailer: Welcome Back to Hillman College!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Ep. 5 Image Gallery Released

The Diplomat Season 4 Set for October; Official Teaser Released

Lanterns: James Gunn Credits Tom King for "True Detective"-Like Series

X-Men '97 Stars Welcome Inde Navarrette/Rogue & Maya Boyd/Storm to Fam

Lanterns, Firefly, YFN Spider-Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Kathy Garver On Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Daily LITG 17th August, 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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