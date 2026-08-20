Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Check Out This S18E03 Sneak Peek

Check out a sneak peek that dropped on Wednesday night for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E03: "The Gang Gets Tested."

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns with S18E03, “The Gang Gets Tested,” after the comedy’s killer two-episode comeback.

A new sneak peek debuted during Charlie Day’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview with Rosie O’Donnell, teasing next week’s chaos.

The Gang heads back to school after shocking test results, with Dennis and Dee diagnosed with ADHD while Mac isn’t.

Charlie Day discusses It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia origins, Danny DeVito joining, and wanting Guillermo del Toro involved.

After a "killer" two-episode return, FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back next week with S18E03: "The Gang Gets Tested." After getting some shocking results, The Gang decides to go back to school now that they have a better understanding of their brains (uh-oh). But if you're looking for a sneak peek, look no further than Day's one-on-one with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Rosie O'Donnell on Wednesday night. From how the show came to be and Danny DeVito joining the cast to wanting Guillermo del Toro to be a part of the show, Day covers a whole lot of "Always Sunny" ground – and even brings along a sneak peek at next Monday's episode. You can check out that clip from S18E03: "The Gang Gets Tested" beginning at the 7:45 mark in the video below, along with the official overview and image gallery that was released:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E03: "The Gang Gets Tested"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 3: "The Gang Gets Tested" – Dennis and Dee are diagnosed with ADHD, and even more shocking: Mac isn't. They go back to school for a do-over now that they understand their brains more better. Directed by Richie Keen and written by Charlie Day.

Here's How IASIP S18E02 Honored Lynne Marie Stewart…

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family suffered a heartbreaking loss early last year, with the passing of Lynne Marie Stewart, Charlie Kelly's (Day) mother, Bonnie, at the age of 78. Though the team behind the long-running series paid a special tribute to Stewart during the 17th season (more on that below), the overview for the second of two Season 18 episodes noted that "Charlie [Day] and Frank [DeVito] plan a proper memorial for Bonnie during the annual Mummers Parade." So, how did S18E02: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich" end up honoring Stewart?

The story actually kicks off during the season opener, S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse," with Charlie trying to make the case to Dennis (Howerton) and Mac (Mac) that Bonnie's ashes should be at the wedding between Frank and Sam (Carol Kane) – but Dennis isn't a fan of the idea. Later in the episode, Charlie plays some of his "dead woman in the rook" song in honor of his mother, which he wants to play during the wedding ceremony – but Dennis isn't having it. But Charlie gets a chance to perform the song by mistake, with Bonnie's ashes on his keyboard, at possibly the worst time (no spoilers) – and let's just say that Charlie isn't taking it well.

That brings us to the second episode, with Charlie having Bonnie's house remodeled to sell it so they can pay for funerals for Bonnie and Sam (again, no spoilers), which involves the Mummers (apparently, Bonnie was a "Mummer hummer"). Though most of the episode was focused on Dennis and Dee looking to get their hands on Sam's money, and Mac learning of Luther's (Gregory Scott Cummins) plan to set up Mac's uncle, Donald (Cummins), to serve the rest of his prison time. Charlie dressed as a Mummer, carrying pictures of Bonnie and Sam, was kinda sweet – but then Frank arrives with a cannon to send Bonnie and Sam off with a bang – by firing Bonnie's ashes and Sam's body into the river. As twisted as that might sound, it felt kinda right – as did that moment between Charlie and Frank, when Charlie tells him that his mother would've loved it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!