Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Happy "Frank Reynolds Debuts" Day!

With the 18th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on its way, let's celebrate the 20th anniversary of Frank Reynolds's debut.

Article Summary Celebrate Always Sunny history: Frank Reynolds debuts in “Charlie Gets Crippled,” the Season 2 game-changer.

Revisit Danny DeVito’s first It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia scene and how Frank instantly reshaped The Gang.

Rob Mac explains how FX pushed the show to add DeVito, leading to one of Always Sunny’s smartest creative calls.

Cast interviews and clips spotlight DeVito’s wild Sunny legacy, from viral fame to outrageous behind-the-scenes stories.

With the awe-inspiring 18th season of FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob Mac, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia possibly hitting our screens (fingers crossed) this August, we would be remiss if we let today go by without recognizing possibly the most important day in the history of The Gang, Paddy's, and the record-breaking comedy series. On June 29, 2006, S02E10: "Charlie Gets Crippled" (directed by Mac, and written by Mac, Howerton, and Day) hit our screens and introduced us to DeVito's Frank Reynolds – an introduction that led to Dennis (Howerton) hitting Charlie (Day) with his car. From there, well… you know the rest.

What follows is a look back at DeVito's first scene as Frank from the second season opener. Following that, we have a look back at DeVito and the rest of the cast discussing DeVito's first joining The Gang, offering some great behind-the-scenes moments, and more:

First up, we look back to 2020 when Mac was a guest on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During his visit, he explained to Stephen Colbert how they were originally "forced" to give DeVito a chance in what can best be described as one of the best (and rare) moments when a network offering creative notes actually worked:

A year prior, DeVito checked in with Jimmy Kimmel on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to explain his shock and surprise at just how much viral fame he's gained since joining the series. Following that, DeVito stopped by The Jonathan Ross Show to offer a play-by-play on his (in)famous crawling-naked-out-of-a-couch scene from S06E13 "A Very Sunny Christmas":

Back in 2015, The "Always Sunny" Gang visited TBS' Conan, where Conan O'Brien asked DeVito what it was like working on the series and what they could get away with now as opposed to when he was on Taxi. And from there, O'Brien presented a "supercut" of examples of what DeVito had already gotten away with up to that point (ahhh… the younger days!):

On The Rich Eisen Show in early 2022, Day shared a wild story with Eisen and the audience about what he considers his favorite DeVito story… and it involves Arnold Schwarzenegger:

Previously, DeVito shared the story during an interview of a particularly wicked April Fool's Day joke Mac, Howerton & Day unleashed on him. "You want to shoot me in the back of the head and take part of my memory away, or I fall down? I always say to them, the 'Sunny' guys, take it as far as they'll let you. And Landgraf and FX have been very, very good about all that," DeVito explained before sharing what went down with the prank. "We, once in a while, run into things. There was one show that we didn't do. That was a joke that they did for me. It was an April Fool's [Day] joke. 'I'll do anything, basically,' I said to them. Come out of a couch naked. You do this, you get slimed, whatever it is." Okay, you've been warned, so consider this an NSFW warning moving forward (because we like you staying employed).

"They once put me in a situation that was like, I was in jail being raped by various inmates, and I was at the end of my rope. This was not recent. This was a while ago. Somewhere in the middle," DeVito began his anecdote with- and it was more detailed from there. "And I got a script that my assistant said, 'Oh, the guys, Charlie and Glenn and Rob called up this morning.' I was going to work that day. We were going to read through. He said, 'Well, they're changing it up. They're doing this one first instead of that one. So you should read it.' And I thought, 'Really? It's like 10 o'clock in the morning.' I said, 'Well, I'm going to work at 1:00.' 'No, you should read it. They want you to read it.' So I read it, and I go to pick up a hooker, and I get busted, and I get raped in the jail, in a shower. Then they throw me in the lockup, the big lockup. I get raped by everybody and the cops. And they kept going back to the bar, and then Frank would get raped. And I go back to the bar, Frank would get raped.

And I said, 'What the fuck, man? Call my lawyer.' Right? And then I got to the end of the script. And the last guy that nailed me leans in. Well, Frank is now laying on the ground, [his] face is on the ground. He's been fucked by every… And the guy leans down, and he says, 'April fools, bitch.' And I realized it was April 1st. They wrote this script in order to break my balls." But as DeVito sees it, that's just another example of what makes the show work so well and for as long as it has: "It's love. They love me. I called them up. They were all on the call, laughing their asses off. And then we went and did some other crazy show."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!