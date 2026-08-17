Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Here's Our S18E01 & S18E02 Preview

Here's our preview for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse" and S18E02: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich."

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 opens with “Frank Marries a Corpse” as The Gang scrambles before Frank’s wedding.

Dee recruits The Waitress, Artemis, and Snail to scare Sam away, setting up classic Always Sunny chaos in Episode 1.

Episode 2, “Dennis and Dee Don’t Get Rich,” follows the twins chasing Sam’s money while Charlie and Frank mourn Bonnie.

A Rick and Morty sidebar spotlights Scott Marder’s love for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and his years with The Gang.

Welcome to our first preview of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18! The Gang is back in a big way tonight, with two new episodes: S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse" and S18E02: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich." First up, the boys work on getting Frank (DeVito) ready for the big day, while Dee (Olson) brings in the big guns in the form of a trio of familiar faces, all to help her convince Sam (Carol Kane) to run away as fast as she can. Along with a preview of tonight's episode, we also look back at a very interesting connection between It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, and a "unique" Season 18 preview:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01 & S18E02 Previews

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 1: "Frank Marries a Corpse" – The guys help Frank with his cold feet ahead of his wedding to Sam; Dee tries to scare Sam off the nuptials with testimonies from The Waitress, Artemis, and Snail. Directed by Todd Biermann and written by Charlie Day.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 2: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich" – The Reynolds twins push themselves to the limit to secure Sam's transfer of wealth; Charlie and Frank plan a proper memorial for Bonnie during the annual Mummers Parade. Directed by Todd Biermann and written by Charlie Day.

Rick and Morty Showrunner Has Nothing But Love for IASIP Days

Along with offering some insights into the Emmy Award-winning Adult Swim series and what the future holds, Rick and Morty Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy covered a number of other topics during a recent Reddit AMA back in September. One topic that caught our eye was the love that Marder has for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In case you didn't know, Marder was a writer and/or producer on the long-running comedy series between Seasons 2 and 16 (with a few breaks in between) – and he was more than happy to discuss his run on the show. Here are some of the highlights:

Marder on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Hitting 17 Seasons: "So proud of its staying power. I can't believe how relevant it still is, even decades later. The recent season was hilarious!"

Marder on Getting "The Gang" to Voice Characters on "Rick and Morty": "I'm always keeping an eye out for the perfect roles for Rob, Glenn, and Kaitlin." DeVito voiced Dr. Dogballs on S08E06: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button," and Day voiced Salva-tron on S08E09: "Morty Daddy."

Marder on Writing More "Always Sunny": "I'd certainly love to. Feel like I grew up with those guys – they're like family to me."

Marder on "Always Sunny" Being "Super Freeing" Creatively: "Some seasons of that show were so outlandish that we'd need to be reminded after we wrote all the episodes that we somehow weren't in the bar at all, and we'd have to rewrite to put stuff back in Paddy's cause we got excited to take them somewhere XYZ."

Marder on Being Inspired by S02E04: "Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom": "Unbridled enthusiasm. 'Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom' absolutely broke my brain, and I probably watched it 50 times over before I started writing on the show in season 3. My goal was always to try and top it."

Marder on How "Always Sunny" and "Rick and Morty" Compare: "It's a lot of the same fun. 'Always Sunny' and 'Rick and Morty' are always willing to go for it, insanity-wise, so that's right up my alley. I'm very grateful to have gotten to work on both of these shows."

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms – the season's writing took place in the Lagoon Building of CBS Radford, the original site of Gilligan's Island. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

The 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by Mac, Day, Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin & John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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